DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way Back To #1 And Passes $1.2 Billion Worldwide As THE CROW Flops At #8

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Claws Its Way Back To #1 And Passes $1.2 Billion Worldwide As THE CROW Flops At #8

Deadpool & Wolverine has returned to #1 at the North American box office just as it passes $1.2 billion worldwide, but The Crow has had its feathers pulled after opening in a terrible eighth position!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 25, 2024 01:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: Deadline

The summer is nearing its end and the year's biggest movie has returned to the top spot after being dethroned by Alien: Romulus last week. 

Yes, Deadpool & Wolverine is back at #1 with $18.3 million in North America, a -39% drop. This is the movie's fifth weekend in theaters and a nice bump for a blockbuster that continues to exceed expectations. 

The Shawn Levy-directed threequel has now passed Aquaman and Captain America: Civil War to become the 8th highest-grossing superhero movie ever at the worldwide box office; it currently sits at a massive $1.2 billion and is likely to end its run with between $1.3 billion - $1.4 billion. 

Making that even more impressive is the fact it's R-Rated. In the UK, for example, Deadpool & Wolverine is rated "15." In case it wasn't clear, this means no one under 15 can see the movie (with or without parents) and that's a sizeable share of the audience. Could it have topped $2 billion with a PG-13 rating? We'll never know. 

Elsewhere, Alien: Romulus slipped to second place with an impressive $16.2 million. As for The Crow, the remake opened at #8 behind Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, It Ends With Us, Blink Twice, The Forge, Twisters, and the Coraline re-release. 

Not only is that three or four places worse than expected, but it made a mere $4.6 million, just over half of early estimates for its opening weekend. This marks another big loss for Lionsgate after Borderlands flopped a couple of weekends ago. 

The Crow will likely fly to Digital platforms very quickly so, if you are curious about this one but won't want to watch it on the big screen, you'll no doubt get your chance soon enough. As for Deadpool & Wolverine, we're sure Disney is in no rush to miss out on any additional box office revenue and no Blu-ray release date has been announced as we write this. 

What did you watch in theaters this weekend? Let us know in the comments section after you check out some cool new Deadpool & Wolverine concept art below.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

POLL & Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate THE CROW Remake Now It's Playing In Theaters?
Related:

POLL & Spoiler Discussion: How Would You Rate THE CROW Remake Now It's Playing In Theaters?
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Reveals Alternate Ending/Deleted Scene With The Deadpool Corps
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shawn Levy Reveals Alternate Ending/Deleted Scene With The Deadpool Corps
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/25/2024, 1:09 PM
They shouldn’t have remade Eric and Shelly’s story. Give the characters different names, and a lot of problems could be forgiven.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 1:19 PM
@asherman93 - yeah , I do agree to an extent.

However this is the 6th Crow adaptation and 3rd with Eric as the lead (second being the tv show) so if the character had been done after Brandon Lee once then I think it’s fair for him to be done again aswell.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/25/2024, 2:34 PM
@asherman93 - Totally. We could have been calling this one of the better sequels.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/25/2024, 3:41 PM
@asherman93 - I be happy see new crow if they did what you said not treat it as first one remake
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/25/2024, 1:10 PM
The Shawn Levy-directed threequel has now passed Aquaman and Captain America: Civil War to become the 8th highest-grossing superhero movie ever at the worldwide box office; it currently sits at a massive $1.2 billion and is likely to end its run with between $1.3 billion - $1.4 billion.

User Comment Image
LSHF
LSHF - 8/25/2024, 1:13 PM
Not much great competition this summer. One of the weakest summers in years.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/25/2024, 4:55 PM
@LSHF - true. The only other real contender was Twisters, but even that gets overshadowed. Thoroughly enjoyed both though
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/25/2024, 1:14 PM
Now I hope they release this on Blu-Ray and it breaks sales records too. Streaming is convenient but it's thievery. You're paying a monthly fee to watch a movie you like paying more outright for a film than just buying it on physical. I get the "clutter" arguments but look at what Studios are doing editing out releases like The Office and so on to avoid offending people while eliminating the original content and time period it was made for.
captainwalker
captainwalker - 8/25/2024, 1:28 PM
@SonOfAGif - If the joo can screw by way of usury what streams is free from all legal standpoints.

GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 8/25/2024, 2:41 PM
@SonOfAGif - Agree. Streaming is thievery AND it's destroying a theater near you.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/25/2024, 1:19 PM
“The Crow Flops at #”

At # what?

User Comment Image
MasterMix
MasterMix - 8/25/2024, 1:23 PM
@tylerzero - ?si=dcXfV6GzuqrOQhXk
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/25/2024, 1:25 PM
Damn , that’s crazy…

However it’s a solid film and the definition of a “crowd pleaser” I feel so it makes sense too , especially since it hasn’t had any major competition with the exception of Alien Romulus.

Anyway congrats to the cast & crew once again , deserved imo!!

User Comment Image

Sucks about the Crow , from the generally negative critical reception to the dismal B.O even if it was expected to an extent.

I’m sure this franchise wil be resurrected again sooner then later so a tv show might be the best option , maybe even an animated anthology?.
regularmovieguy
regularmovieguy - 8/25/2024, 1:41 PM
User Comment Image
DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 8/25/2024, 1:47 PM
"Could it have topped $2 billion with a PG-13 rating? We'll never know."

No it couldn't have. Marvel knew this early on. Every hater and clickbait journalist would have burned this film to the ground from original anouncment to release date if Marvel said it was gonna be pg-13. Regardless of film quality the hate bandwagon wouldve died on thar hill
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/25/2024, 1:51 PM
User Comment Image
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 8/25/2024, 1:57 PM
@SuperCat - User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 8/25/2024, 1:56 PM
Disney is having a tremendous year! And they still have Mufasa and Moana 2...
Arthorious
Arthorious - 8/25/2024, 5:37 PM
@Moriakum - Moana 2 is gonna make bank.
LukeCage2155
LukeCage2155 - 8/25/2024, 2:00 PM
Congratulations to Deadpool & Wolverine.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 8/25/2024, 2:05 PM
Beat Captain America: Civil War, now on its way to beat Iron Man 3... will end pretty close to Black Panther. LFG.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/25/2024, 2:17 PM
@WakandanQueen - Domestic it has already passed BP, and AoU for that matter which is nuts but great to see :D
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/25/2024, 2:30 PM

No surprise here. Good movie beats bad movie.
grif
grif - 8/25/2024, 2:48 PM
too bad x23 is in it

bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/25/2024, 4:55 PM
@grif - why? That's a win imo
SATW42
SATW42 - 8/25/2024, 3:39 PM
Wife and I were FINALLY able to steal a bit of time and go see it. Just a freaking fun time. I like that this movie also basically entirely exists in its own world. It COULD have had huge implications, but instead you barely even needed to see the the first two Deadpool movies, let alone the mcu, to enjoy it.

Why wife has almost zero frame of reference for the fox verse and still enjoyed the film thoroughly. (She’s going to watch Logan tonight, and yes I warned her it’s a serious drama and nothing like what we just watched)

I also liked how marvel made the entire fox universe cannon without beating it over the audiences head. It’s another timeline the tva oversees. Boom. It’s all canon now. No over explanation or anything, it just is.

Anyway, that’s why this movie is making money hand over fist. You can watch it and enjoy it without homework, and if you happened to already do the homework, there’s more for you as well.

Im VERY interested to see how Deadpool plays with other characters in the mcu if he appears in secret wars.

SPOILERS: the Thor crying thing is clearly going somewhere with either doomsday or secret wars (I’d guess secret wars) so does a self aware Wade just turn it down a notch?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/25/2024, 3:54 PM
Good grief, that's just pathetic for The Crow.
dracula
dracula - 8/25/2024, 4:29 PM
Who could have seen that one coming

?si=aviuj3thRga5nbSa

Answer : anyone who saw the trailer
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/25/2024, 4:57 PM
That's wild. I expected it to beat Joker, but not Civil War. Now I'm hoping it'll claw it's way into top 20 highest grossing movies period.
BeNice123
BeNice123 - 8/25/2024, 5:53 PM
The Crow dropped under a re-release Coraline 🤣😂💀💀💀

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder