New THUNDERBOLTS* Clip Released As Taskmaster Actress Olga Kurylenko Shows Up To Premiere - SPOILERS

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Thunderbolts* following last night's North American premiere, which featured an appearance from Taskmaster actress Olga Kurylenko...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 29, 2025 10:04 AM EST
A new clip from Thunderbolts* debuted during the cast's spot on the Jimmy Kimmel show, and it features a couple of fun "bonding" moments between members of the team, as Yelena teases Walker about his Captain America-style helmet, and Red Guardian asks Bucky about the type of super soldier serum he was given.

Marvel Studios held the North American premiere of the movie in LA last night, and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) walked the red carpet with her cast-mates after being absent from all previous appearances and declining to do any promotion for the film up to this point.

Spoilers follow.

Though Marvel didn't exactly make much of an effort to keep this under wraps, Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster is killed off pretty early on in Thunderbolts*. This led to speculation that Kurylenko may have had a falling out with the studio about her the size of her role being reduced (which she did hint at in previous interviews), but it's more likely that she simply didn't want to answer any questions about her character when there really isn't much to discuss!

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and updated box office estimates predict that Thunderbolts* will take in between $63 million - $77 million domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once. 

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

