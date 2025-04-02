THUNDERBOLTS*: New "One Month" Teaser Unveils Sentry's Menacing Void Voice

With exactly one month to go until the theatrical release of Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios has shared a new social media spot for the anti-hero team-up movie.

Though it's only 17 second long and is mostly made up of footage from previous teasers, the promo does unveil some audio of Sentry (Lewis Pullman) addressing the team as the villainous, near-omniscient entity known as The Void.

We have already heard Bob/Sentry speak, but the digitized effect here gives his voice a more menacing, otherworldly vibe.

We still haven't seen an official look at Pullman in his Sentry costume, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect thanks to some recently-released merchandise.

In ONE MONTH, Marvel Studios' #Thunderbolts* arrives ⚡️ See it only in theaters May 2. pic.twitter.com/g2AWnl9Nqg — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 2, 2025

New teaser for Marvel Studios’ ‘THUNDERBOLTS*’ has been released.



In theaters May 2.



pic.twitter.com/X78Dry98IG — Thunderbolts* News (@thunderbnews) April 2, 2025

We recently got confirmation that the next MCU movie has a fairly standard runtime of 2 hours, 6 minutes, along with an early box office forecast via BoxOfficeTheory.com. Keep in mind that we are still over a month from release, so we'll get a far more accurate prediction once the movie hits tracking.

For now, the site is estimating that Thunderbolts* will take in between $67M-$82M domestically over the course of its opening weekend.

This wouldn't be a bad result for a movie with a (relatively) modest budget of $180M (minus additional costs), especially when you take into account that Thunderbolts* is a fairly obscure property without any major A-list stars (Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan are by far the biggest names).

The main cast of the movie (minus Olga Kurylenko) were confirmed to return for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel's recent live-stream.

Marvel Studios recently announced the exciting news that Son Lux will be scoring Thunderbolts*. The three-member, American experimental band was Oscar and BAFTA- nominated for their score for 2022’s best picture, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.