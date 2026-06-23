ThunderCats Movie In Development At Warner Bros. Animation - Is It Adam Wingard's Film Or Another Project?

ThunderCats Movie In Development At Warner Bros. Animation - Is It Adam Wingard's Film Or Another Project?

During the Annecy Festival, Warner Bros. Animation announced that a new ThunderCats movie is in the works, but it's unclear if this is the same project as Adam Wingard's CGI/animated hybrid...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 23, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Thundercats
Source: Via Toonado.com

ThunderCats, HO!

A ThunderCats movie has been languishing in development hell for many years, but back in 2021, we got word that Warner Bros. was moving forward with an animated feature adaptation of the classic '80s animated series with Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard set to take the helm.

This movie was going to be a CGI/animated hybrid, with Wingard's long-time collaborator Simon Barrett on board as writer. Updates have been few and far between, and we had assumed that the project may have been shelved.

During the Annecy Festival, Warner Bros. announced that an animated ThunderCats movie is in the works, but no other details were disclosed, and we don't know if this is the same as Wingard's film or a completely separate feature.

The cartoon followed a team of cat-like humanoids (Lion-O, Cheetarah, Panthro, Tigra, Jaga, Wilykit, Wilykat and Snarf) who leave the dying planet of Thundera in search of a new home for their species. They settle on a planet that comes to be known as Third Earth, where they battle Mumm-Ra and their old enemies, The Mutants, for control of Lion-O's Sword of Omens.

There have been several earlier attempts to get a ThunderCats movie off the ground.

“I heard there was a ThunderCats script out there and it happened to be set up with some of my producers on Death Note,” Wingard told Deadline back when his movie was announced. “I asked them, I want to rewrite this script with my friend [and frequent collaborator] Simon Barrett. This is a huge passion thing for me. Nobody on this planet knows or has thought as much about Thundercats as I have. They gave me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to do a new type of fantasy sci-fi spectacle film that people have never seen before.

It’s got a rich mythology; the characters are fantastic. The colors. I want to do a Thundercats film that takes you back to that ’80s aesthetic. I don’t want to reinvent the way they look; I want them to look like Thundercats. I don’t want to do it live action, either. I don’t want it to look like Cats, I don’t want those kinds of issues, no disrespect to that director whom I don’t mean to throw under the bus any more than everyone else has. I want to do a movie you’ve never seen before. A hybrid CGI film that has a hyper real look and somehow bridges the gap between cartoon and CGI. That’s the starting point, and Simon Barrett and I are getting into the script now.”

What do you guys make of this news? Are you disappointed that this movie won't be live-action, or do you think that animation is the way to go?

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/23/2026, 10:05 AM
He’s saying the right things and a Thundercats film done right would be awesome. I loved He-Man so I hope this gets made and turns out great. Sadly, they rarely turn out great.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/23/2026, 10:20 AM
They need to cast Idris Elba

User Comment Image
DocSpock
DocSpock - 6/23/2026, 10:31 AM

Is this thing above or below MoTU in the realm of toys/cartoons from the distant past that people who like them want to see a flop movie about?
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/23/2026, 10:36 AM
Idris Elba for Tygra
IcePyke
IcePyke - 6/23/2026, 10:54 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Tygra? No!
Panthro? YES!!
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/23/2026, 11:00 AM
@IcePyke - Vin Diesel for Panthro
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/23/2026, 10:55 AM
This could be interesting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 10:56 AM
I guess this means Wingard’s film is either shelved or dead huh?.

Honestly , I would prefer a “live action” film but given how poorly MOTU did at the B.O then doing one might be too costly right now atleast so animation makes more sense.

Anyway , I hope it happens as a fan of the franchise and turns out well!!.

P.S: speaking of animated Thundercats , I wish the 2011 show got more seasons.

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SuperSpiderMan5
SuperSpiderMan5 - 6/23/2026, 11:04 AM
Nope. Needs to be live action.

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