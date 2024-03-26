Another GODZILLA Sequel Or A Live-Action THUNDERCATS Movie Are Potential Follow-up Projects For Adam Wingard

A live-action ThunderCats movie or another Monsterverse movie might be Adam Wingard's next project, as the directory coyly weighed his options while walking the red carpet at The New Empire premiere.

By MarkJulian - Mar 26, 2024 07:03 PM EST
Director Adam Wingard provided an update on the ThunderCats live-action film not so long ago, saying that, following the completion of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it was his top priority.

Even more recently, Wingard revealed that he is still working on the Face/Off revival, suggesting that the Thundercats film is not his "only" focus. He also acknowledged the real possibility that should Godzilla x Kong become a box office success, he would likely be approached for another MonsterVerse movie.

Deadline caught up with Wingard at the premiere for The New Empire, where he revealed that he still hasn't made a decision, stating, "It's been full steam ahead recently with ThunderCats and Face/Off recently, in terms of the script."

"We won't know [if that's my next project] until they get to the next phase, but they're [moving] along really well and the scripts are really amazing. I'm so excited about what they could possibly be."

"And there's [also the question] of what's going to happen with this series and where things go from here. So, I'm kind of open and keeping my options open...we'll see."

The good news for Wingard is that ThunderCats and the MonsterVerse movies are Warner Bros. ventures, so if he chooses one over the other, the studio likely won't be upset with him.

However, the Face/Off sequel is currently setup at Paramount Pictures and it will probably take some crafty scheduling to squeeze in the action-thriller if WB wants to move forward with one of the other projects.

Speaking to io9 not that long ago about ThunderCats, Wingard stated, "Simon [Barrett] and I are still actively working on the script. We finished our last draft basically right when I was going into production on this movie and we just had to put everything on hold. [But] right now we’re actively working on it again. So whether that means that’s the next thing I do or [not], I’m not sure. But it’s definitely one of the top priorities I have right now in terms of working on a script.

In that same interview, Wingard revealed that work on Face/Off was not that far along.

He shared, "Almost in the middle of production [on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire], we were finishing our draft of the script and because both of us were too busy working on other things there was a plan to do a rewrite, and we picked a writer to work on it."

"And then the writers’ strike happened so that delayed things. Right now that’s still inactive, so I think the plan with that one will be that writer will continue working, and whenever that draft is done, Simon and I will get it back and we’ll take another crack at it."

What IP do you want to see Wingard tackle next? Let us know in the comment section below.

