INVINCIBLE Actor On His Last-Minute Appearance As [SPOILER] In Episode 7

The penultimate season 3 episode of Invincible is now streaming on Prime Video, and "What Have I Done?" adapts a major event from the comics: The Invincible War.

In the episode, a very-much-alive Angstrom Levy sends eighteen variants of Mark Grayson to Earth with strict instructions to reduce the planet to rubble and inflict as much pain and suffering on our hero as possible.

The death toll is catastrophic, and we lose a main character when Rex Splode sacrifices himself by charging up his own skeleton to destroy one of the Invincibles. Mark is ultimately able to defeat Levy - who had teleported the remaining variants away when they turned on him - but is left utterly devastated, blaming himself for the death and destruction all around him.

Just when things don't seem like they can get any worse (things can always get worse in this show), a powerful Viltrumite known as Conquest shows up, and he's voiced by none other than Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Yes, next week's finale will feature a showdown between the actors who played The Walking Dead's Glenn and the man who brutally bashed his head in, Negan.

"I was just thrilled to get to be a part of it and give Steven his chance at redemption," Morgan tells EW. "I was trying to be aware of just voice inflection. It's so easy for me to get into Negan mode after this many years."

Robert Kirkman also teased what fans can expect from next week's season finale.

"At the end of 307, Mark is at his absolute lowest. He has seen other versions of himself decimate the planet. Everyone is turned against him. He is participating in the rebuilding effort, but he feels more guilt than he has ever felt in his life. And Conquest shows up. So he's in this unique head space. He's backed into a corner. The world is already in shambles, and Cecil calls [Conquest] 'Mr. 10 Times Worse.' We've been hinting at this character's arrival since season 2, when Anissa warned that he was going to be coming, and now he's here. So it's going to get even worse somehow."

This episode is one of those that sticks with you.

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions (some of whom you'll have met already).

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps, but there was a lot of speculation that they'll play Brit and Conquest, respectively (we'd say Bradley will still end up voicing the former).

In honor of Invincible's comic anniversary, how about a thread of new Season 3 casting announcements??



LET'S COOK pic.twitter.com/SBpAqkov8U — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) January 22, 2025

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Enter the "Blue Suit Era" by checking out the full trailer below.