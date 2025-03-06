INVINCIBLE Actor On His Last-Minute Appearance As [SPOILER] In Episode 7

INVINCIBLE Actor On His Last-Minute Appearance As [SPOILER] In Episode 7

The penultimate season 3 episode of Invincible is now streaming on Prime Video, and a certain actor who made a last-minute appearance as a certain character has now commented on his role...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 06, 2025 06:03 PM EST
Filed Under: Invincible

The penultimate season 3 episode of Invincible is now streaming on Prime Video, and "What Have I Done?" adapts a major event from the comics: The Invincible War.

In the episode, a very-much-alive Angstrom Levy sends eighteen variants of Mark Grayson to Earth with strict instructions to reduce the planet to rubble and inflict as much pain and suffering on our hero as possible.

The death toll is catastrophic, and we lose a main character when Rex Splode sacrifices himself by charging up his own skeleton to destroy one of the Invincibles. Mark is ultimately able to defeat Levy - who had teleported the remaining variants away when they turned on him - but is left utterly devastated, blaming himself for the death and destruction all around him.

Just when things don't seem like they can get any worse (things can always get worse in this show), a powerful Viltrumite known as Conquest shows up, and he's voiced by none other than Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Yes, next week's finale will feature a showdown between the actors who played The Walking Dead's Glenn and the man who brutally bashed his head in, Negan.

"I was just thrilled to get to be a part of it and give Steven his chance at redemption," Morgan tells EW. "I was trying to be aware of just voice inflection. It's so easy for me to get into Negan mode after this many years."

Robert Kirkman also teased what fans can expect from next week's season finale.

"At the end of 307, Mark is at his absolute lowest. He has seen other versions of himself decimate the planet. Everyone is turned against him. He is participating in the rebuilding effort, but he feels more guilt than he has ever felt in his life. And Conquest shows up. So he's in this unique head space. He's backed into a corner. The world is already in shambles, and Cecil calls [Conquest] 'Mr. 10 Times Worse.' We've been hinting at this character's arrival since season 2, when Anissa warned that he was going to be coming, and now he's here. So it's going to get even worse somehow."

Prime Video recently announced some impressive new cast additions (some of whom you'll have met already).

Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad, BoJack Horseman) will voice Powerplex, Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Atlas) is Multi-Paul, Kate Mara (House of Cards, A Teacher) will play Becky Duvall, Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai, Blue Beetle) has been cast as Dropkick and Fightmaster, John DiMaggio (Futurama, Adventure Time) is The Elephant, Tzi Ma (The Farewell, Kung Fu) will voice Mr. Liu, and Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth, Cocaine Bear) will take over as Oliver Grayson, aka Kid-Omni Man.

Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) and Jonathan Banks' (Breaking Bad) roles are being kept under wraps, but there was a lot of speculation that they'll play Brit and Conquest, respectively (we'd say Bradley will still end up voicing the former).

You can check out some breakdowns for each new character below.

POWERPLEX: A new villain with an emotional past, Powerplex absorbs energy – letting him use an enemy’s strength against them. And that enemy is Invincible.

BECKY DUVALL: With a deep hatred for Invincible, Becky works with Powerplex to deliver justice she believes was denied.

THE ELEPHANT: A serious villain with a serious name and a serious look. He wants the world to stop eating meat. He probably wants other things too. It doesn’t matter as long as he’s taken seriously… By somebody. Please.

MR. LIU: Under this wizened exterior, he’s the ruthless leader of The Order – an international crime syndicate. But that’s not all this mysterious old man is hiding.

FIGHTMASTER & DROPKICK: Freedom-fighting twins from a troubled future, they’re willing to risk everything in a desperate quest to save their world.

OLIVER GRAYSON: Mark’s younger brother was a toddler last time we saw him, but when you’re half Viltrumite and half Thraxan, you grow up REAL fast.

MULTI-PAUL: An elite assassin for Mr. Liu’s secret criminal organization, Multi-Paul took the opposite path of his sister Dupli-Kate. But blood is thicker than water…

Enter the "Blue Suit Era" by checking out the full trailer below.

INVINCIBLE Meets A Familiar Face From The Future In First Teaser For This Week's Episode
Related:

INVINCIBLE Meets A Familiar Face From The Future In First Teaser For This Week's Episode
INVINCIBLE Season 3 Voice Cast Adds Kate Mara, Simu Liu, Aaron Paul, Xolo Maridueña And More
Recommended For You:

INVINCIBLE Season 3 Voice Cast Adds Kate Mara, Simu Liu, Aaron Paul, Xolo Maridueña And More

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/6/2025, 6:22 PM
Invincible article… nice.

Cheers Mark!
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/6/2025, 6:25 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - I'll try to write more... as big as a demand that there seems to be for them, they rarely get much traction.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/6/2025, 6:45 PM
Incredible episode! So much damage and amazing fights. Super excited for the season finale next week

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder