Kratos Wil Be Recast In Amazon's God Of War Live-Action Series As Hurst Tears Bicep

Kratos Wil Be Recast In Amazon's God Of War Live-Action Series As Hurst Tears Bicep

Sony and Amazon are recasting Kratos in their God of War live-action series after actor Ryan Hurst reportedly suffered a severe bicep tear requiring a long recovery.

News
By MarkJulian - Jul 17, 2026 11:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Amazon
Source: GameFragger.com

Production on Prime Video’s highly anticipated God of War series has hit a major speed bump. A serious on-set injury to Ryan Hurst has forced a massive detour, leading to delays and some serious logistical headaches for the live-action adaptation.

According to TMZ, Hurst tore his bicep while filming a stunt in Vancouver and will require surgery.  The injury likely means Hurst will need 6 months to get back up to full strength. 

To make matters worse, the cameras had already been rolling for a while; the production team had successfully wrapped four entire episodes of their initial 10-episode first season when the accident happened. What really complicates things is that Amazon committed to a massive, two-season order from the start, meaning they planned to shoot all 20 episodes back-to-back. 

Shortly after the news broke, Deadline confirmed that Amazon and Sony have decided to recast the role of Kratos. The time that Hurst would need to be sidelined to recover was reportedly greater than what the production schedule could accommodate. 

It's an incredibly frustrating setback for an actor who was right on the precipice of a major career breakthrough. Hurst has built a great resume over the years with memorable turns in Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans, but a project of this scale is a rare opportunity.

Per Deadline, production is currently paused but is expected to resume in mid-October, meaning the role will be recast fairly quickly.  It's likely that Sony and Amazon will turn to one of the other actors who were testing for Kratos but initially lost to Hurst. 

Amazon Prime Video first announced plans for the God of War TV series back in December 2022. 

In October 2024, Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander, For All Mankind)stepped in as the new showrunner, taking over after the original creative team, Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) and executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, left the project due to creative differences.

The upcoming series will follow the modern God of War games that focus on Norse mythology, as opposed to the original trilogy of PlayStation games that featured a more one-dimensional Kratos.

On the tone of the show, Moore previously stated, "The tone of the show is trying to emulate the tone of the game, which is this epic journey- this heartfelt journey of these two men setting out to honor the memory of Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother. So it has this emotional heart but there's this sense of history of who Kratos is and this mystery of his past and what he represents and the emotions that he's going through."

Stay tuned for future updates as it's expected that a new Kratos actor will be cast fairly soon.

About The Author:
MarkJulian
Member Since 6/8/2011
CBM writer for a decade+.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/17/2026, 11:47 AM
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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/17/2026, 12:20 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - Hurst is a great actor (he was awesome in SOA) and a big guy. Too bad. They should have started with the Greek saga first though
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 7/17/2026, 11:48 AM
Thats bullshit from Sony and Amazon. Show is goingto have a multitude of issues now
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 7/17/2026, 11:50 AM
Here's your Kratos right here
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Nomi
Nomi - 7/17/2026, 12:15 PM
@HashTagSwagg -

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Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/17/2026, 12:21 PM
@HashTagSwagg - As funny as that is, don’t give Amazon any ideas
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/17/2026, 11:59 AM
Wow, that really sucks for him. If they are only 4 episodes in to a 20 episode run, that’s gonna suck for the audience too, though it could be worse.
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/17/2026, 11:59 AM
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Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 7/17/2026, 12:10 PM
Wonder who will take on the role of Kratos now.

Ryan Hurst is a good actor but after seeing that still for the series he just didn't look the part.

Hopefully they find an actor with a better physique.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/17/2026, 12:22 PM
@Mercwitham0uth - He’s an excellent actor and a big guy. I appreciate that they at least tried to make him look the part, and if the series was good, I’m sure we’d buy it more
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/17/2026, 12:15 PM
Bro, that [frick]ing sucks.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/17/2026, 12:17 PM
I mean the dude is 50 years old, they should’ve cast someone around 35-40.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 7/17/2026, 12:24 PM
@soberchimera - It’s supposed to be the older Kratos. But I think they should have done the entire Greek saga first
Thebronxknight
Thebronxknight - 7/17/2026, 12:34 PM
Thats too bad. Hes in the Odyssey aswell and he looked good, has some muscle on him.
Timerider
Timerider - 7/17/2026, 12:34 PM
So with 4 episodes completed his appearance changes? I would just start over with episode 1, not episode 5. That will be a bit jarring I guess, kinda like The Witcher in season 4.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2026, 12:38 PM
Damn man , that really [frick]ing sucks for Hurst considering how enthusiastic he seemed for the role and even transformed himself for it…

Plus , I actually think he was a good fit for Kratos (atleast in the Norse era) since he can play tough & intimidating characters who can be reflective , protective , wise and vulnerable aswell so it’s really sad he won’t be able to play him anymore.

I do get the logistical reasons for recasting him since his recovery could take up 6 months to a year so if they wait for him , the actor playing Atreus would have grown up to an extent aswell so they might have to reshoot the scenes anyway plus who knows if anyone else in the cast & crew would have been able to continue then or not so it’s a sucky decision either way but they went with the one where less momentum would have been lost.

Anyway , hopefully whoever is cast as Kratos now does well and is announced soon!!.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 7/17/2026, 12:57 PM
WTF??? What a gut punch to Hurst.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/17/2026, 12:59 PM
Damn! Must be really bad. I feel for the guy...
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 7/17/2026, 1:00 PM
That's got to suck for him.

On the other hand, he might be back in shape by the time they cast for Thor. I think'd he'd have a fair chance.

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