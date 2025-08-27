GEN V: Could Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau Be The One To Take Down Homelander?

Gen V's Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) has the ability to manipulate and weaponize blood. If she could get a handle on her powers, surely she'd be a strong contender to go toe-to-toe with and possibly even defeat Homelander?

In the season 1 finale, Marie and some of her classmates were rounded up by Homelander and his forces, and we saw the same thing happen to Hughie, Frenchie, MM and Kimiko in the season 4 finale of The Boys. It seems interned Supes are going to form some kind of resistance to fight back against the leader of The Seven.

Because Marie is (potentially) one of the most powerful Supes there is, there's a popular fan-theory that she may be the one to take out Homelander - or at least play a big part in his downfall.

"I was always hoping that they would write me to kill Homelander. I always really liked the idea of taking him out 'cause he's such a royal ass, you know?" Sinclair tells EW. "Marie's such an underdog. The expansion of my powers in [Gen V] season 2 is really exciting. So the weight of that and the implication of what that could mean for Marie was really fun for me this season."

Showrunner Eric Kripke acknowledges how powerful Marie could become, but isn't quite ready to proclaim her as a "saviour" just yet.

"If she can control everybody's blood, then what can't she do? How is she not the most powerful superhero on the planet?" Kripke says. "Just because she has the potential to be, doesn't mean that she is. It felt like a very organic adolescent problem, which is these expectations are placed on you to be this truly great thing, but you're not quite ready to step up to be truly great."

If Marie was involved in Homelander's demise, it would be a major departure from the comics. Then again, The Boys hasn't exactly been sticking rigidly to the source material, so we wouldn't bet against it.

“In Season 2, school is back in session,” the logline reads. “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between humans and supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

The Season 2 cast also includes Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.