THE BOYS Parodies Donald Trump's Recent McDonald's Stunt With New Homelander Image

The Boys has once again taken aim at former US President Donald Trump with a new image of Homelander "serving" "people" "food" at a Vought A Burger...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 23, 2024 07:10 AM EST
Filed Under: The Boys

The Boys has always mixed in a healthy dose of political satire along with its comic book and comic book movie parodies, and while they're not particularly subtle, they are usually pretty effective.

Former President Donald Trump has become a favourite target of the Prime Video series, and this latest image shared on the official Vought International X account is a clear shot at Trump's recent publicity stunt which saw him pretend to serve food to the public at a McDonald's restaurant.

"Growing up, Homelander dreamed of working at his local Vought A Burger. Recently, his wish came true, as Vought shut down a restaurant and staged pre-selected customers, so Homelander could “serve” “people” “food.” Thanks, Homelander, for showing everyone how you’re a true man of the people!"

During a recent interview with Collider, Homelander actor Antony Starr was asked if he's still having fun playing the villainous leader of the Seven, and the frequent comparisons to Trump.

"One of the great things that I’ve loved, and I do love about this show, and I will continue to love as we keep going, is the layers that we’ve been able to put in with this character. We’ve always been conscious of making him three-dimensional, and not making him mustache-twirling. I know Eric refers to a certain political figure of our time as a base note for the character, and I think that’s right, but ironically, I think we’ve got more dimension in this character than that human. I’ve always looked at that as there are elements of many different people in there and we’ve been able to really dig in. This season we got to go really deep. We had some really deep, dark Homelander storylines, and I was excited for people to see that. I’m proud of what we did, and I’m proud of the character, as well."

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys will return for a fifth and final season.

