VOUGHT RISING Writers Revealed; THE BOYS Spin-Off Set To Begin Shooting This August

Last summer during SDCC, we got word that The Boys universe will continue to expand with a third spin-off series, and the creative team for Vought Rising has now been revealed (via Nexus Point News).

In addition to showrunner Paul Grellong, the writers’ room will include:

James Barnes: Executive Producer. Previous work includes The Walking Dead (co-executive producer), Timeless (supervising producer) and Gotham (co-producer).

Paul Keables: Co-Executive Producer. Previous work includes Spinning Out (supervising producer) and Nashville (writer).

Sophia Lopez: Executive Producer. Previously worked as a writer on Hightown.

Lauren Greer: Producer. Previously worked as a co-producer and executive story editor on Gen V and a writer on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Sheila Wilson: Supervising Producer. Previously worked as a story editor and writer on Warrior Nun.

Vought Rising will be a prequel series set in 1950s New York, focusing on the origins of the all-encompassing corporation from the main series, with both Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash set to reprise their respective roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront.

Ackles has also confirmed that Solider Boy will return as a series regular for the fifth and final season after making a brief appearance in the season 4 finale's post-credits scene.

“From the very beginning, I wanted to wrap it out around season five,” said showrunner Eric Kripke. “You can have your calm-before-the-storm moment, which is kind of what season four is for me. I say calm… you know what I mean. It’s about the characters and then you kick off into a climax.”

Production is reportedly set to get underway this August.

Check out the first official key art for Vought Rising below, and let us know what you make of the concept of this spin-off series in the comments section.

Introducing the next deranged entry into the world of The Boys: VOUGHT RISING, starring Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash. Set in the 1950s, exploring the early exploits of Soldier Boy and a supe you know as Stormfront. Only advice for now is keep your hands off the [frick]ing shield. pic.twitter.com/Ss9lqnnbP3 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) July 26, 2024

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power," reads the official season 4 synopsis. "Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti, along with new recruits Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.