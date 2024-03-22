DOCTOR WHO First Trailer Promises New Supernatural Threats, Epic Destruction, And Plenty Of Fun

After first launching on SFFGazette.com earlier today, we now have a full-length trailer for Doctor Who ahead of its return to our screens this May. Needless to say, that cash injection from Disney+ seems to have served the long-running sci-fi series well.

We watch as Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor travels the universe with Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), encountering all manner of supernatural threats. There are some hints about an even greater force putting reality itself at risk, and the trailer ends with the TARDIS having seemingly been abandoned for a very long time.

There's fun to be had as well, though, and this does look like a return to form for the show after what proved to be a divisive run for Chris Chibnall as showrunner. Russell T Davies, the man who relaunched Doctor Who way back in 2005, returns for this new era and, so far, fans seem to be impressed with what he's brought to the table.

"At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together," he recently said of this new season. "Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!"

Doctor Who follows the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.

The previously announced guest cast includes Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

Doctor Who is produced by Bad Wolf, with BBC Studios for Disney Branded Television and BBC. Under the creative vision of Davies, the additional executive producers include Phil Collinson, Joel Collins, Julie Gardner and Jane Tranter. The new season features episodes directed by Ben Chessell, Jamie Donoughue, Julie Anne Robinson and Dylan Holmes Williams.

The first two episodes of Doctor Who will be released internationally on Friday, May 10, at 7pm ET on Disney+ and also the BBC iPlayer in the UK at 12am BST on May 11 (they'll then air as normal on BBC One later that same day).

You can watch the awesome new trailer for the Doctor Who relaunch in the player below.