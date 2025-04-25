LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Drops Hint That He's Playing GREEN ARROW; James Gunn Responds

LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Drops Hint That He's Playing GREEN ARROW; James Gunn Responds

Lanterns actor Garret Dillahunt has shared a since-deleted Instagram post which led to speculation that he's actually playing Oliver Queen in the show...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 25, 2025 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Yesterday, some images posted by Lanterns actor Garrett Dillahunt sparked speculation that the Deadwood and Last House of the Left star might be set to play Oliver Queen in the upcoming HBO series.

When Dillahunt's casting was announced, he was said to be playing a character named William Macon, who was described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

It's easy enough to understand why fans might have assumed that he's really playing Ollie - the actor appeared in costume as Green Arrow in some behind-the-scenes photos and storyboard shots, after all - but whatever his reasons for sharing the since-deleted Insta post, it doesn't look like he'll be suiting up as the Emerald Archer in the DCU.

When asked if there was any truth to the rumor that Dillahunt might have been cast as GA on Threads, DC Studios co-head James Gunn responded with a straight to the point, "haha, no." 

Many fans were quick to point out that Dillahunt (60) is too old to play Oliver Queen, but we didn't think we'd be getting a 59-year-old Hal Jordan, so it wouldn't have been outside the realm of possibility that they'd also decide to cast older for Hal's long-time frenemy.

UPDATE: Dillahunt has now shared the following clarification.

We recently got a first official look at Lanterns via a promo still featuring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, which you can check out below.

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

The cast also includes Kelly MacDonald, Poorna Jagannathan, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ulrich Thomsen, who will play the villainous Sinestro.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

LANTERNS Adds Paul Ben-Victor As A Mysterious Extraterrestrial Villain - Could This Be Atrocitus?
Related:

LANTERNS Adds Paul Ben-Victor As A Mysterious "Extraterrestrial" Villain - Could This Be Atrocitus?
LANTERNS Stuntman Shows How Hal And John Will Take Flight; SUPERMAN Tie-In Highlights Hammer Of Boravia
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS Stuntman Shows How Hal And John Will Take Flight; SUPERMAN Tie-In Highlights Hammer Of Boravia

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/25/2025, 11:23 AM

They are already taking a major sh!t on the iconic Hal Jordan. Good that they aren't doubling down and screwing Green Arrow too.
NoDaysOff
NoDaysOff - 4/25/2025, 11:23 AM
@MarkCassidy


I posted this a minute ago in the last DC article. Hadn't seen that Gunn responded though, i wonder what he says now the photo is out from the actor himself....hm
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 4/25/2025, 11:27 AM
Yo… I kinda dig this casting. I also kinda dig them casting older actors to further establish superheroes have been around for a while. Something I think will help the world building a Superman movie needs in order for Superman to thrive. Supes being the first hero to emerge always kinda feels silly.

I liked MOS but always felt weird to have your most powerful hero be the first hero to reveal himself to the world, especially being an alien, because everyone after that being introduced is kinda just not as powerful. Why I think Iron Man worked so well for the MCU, he’s not the strongest but you could build a world around him. Imagine if they started with Thor, it’d miss what Iron Man set the ground work for.

Where Gunn’s taking the opposite approach, he’s highlighting this world is already lived in by superheroes that have been around for a while. Introducing Superman into that is a great fresh and fascinating idea, suddenly all these superheroes are put on high alert when a God amongst them suddenly starts saving the day, and doing it well.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/25/2025, 11:34 AM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - I like your logic.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/25/2025, 11:31 AM
He's way too young for Green arrow anyway, it's only the start of this new universe so Oliver needs to be at least in his late 80's.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/25/2025, 11:35 AM
i'll take him, anything to wash that CW shit outta my mouth
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/25/2025, 11:38 AM
He actually could be a good older Oliver Queen I feel lol but oh well..

There’s been speculation also that he could be the DCU’s version of Black Hand which could be cool but we will see.

User Comment Image

He looks nice in that costume though!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder