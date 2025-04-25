LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Drops Hint That He's Playing GREEN ARROW; James Gunn Responds

Yesterday, some images posted by Lanterns actor Garrett Dillahunt sparked speculation that the Deadwood and Last House of the Left star might be set to play Oliver Queen in the upcoming HBO series.

When Dillahunt's casting was announced, he was said to be playing a character named William Macon, who was described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade."

It's easy enough to understand why fans might have assumed that he's really playing Ollie - the actor appeared in costume as Green Arrow in some behind-the-scenes photos and storyboard shots, after all - but whatever his reasons for sharing the since-deleted Insta post, it doesn't look like he'll be suiting up as the Emerald Archer in the DCU.

When asked if there was any truth to the rumor that Dillahunt might have been cast as GA on Threads, DC Studios co-head James Gunn responded with a straight to the point, "haha, no."

Many fans were quick to point out that Dillahunt (60) is too old to play Oliver Queen, but we didn't think we'd be getting a 59-year-old Hal Jordan, so it wouldn't have been outside the realm of possibility that they'd also decide to cast older for Hal's long-time frenemy.

UPDATE: Dillahunt has now shared the following clarification.

We recently got a first official look at Lanterns via a promo still featuring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, which you can check out below.

Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart. #Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1Tz30Xm8f0 — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 27, 2025

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

The cast also includes Kelly MacDonald, Poorna Jagannathan, Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ulrich Thomsen, who will play the villainous Sinestro.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."