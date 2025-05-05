LANTERNS Actor Jason Ritter Reveals How Much Of The DCU TV Series Has Been Completed

LANTERNS Actor Jason Ritter Reveals How Much Of The DCU TV Series Has Been Completed

Jason Ritter will portray Billy Macon in DC Studios' Lanterns. The role will be comedic in nature, as recently confirmed by Ritter.

News
By MarkJulian - May 05, 2025 06:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Forbes

Jason Ritter has confirmed that he'll be playing a comedic role in Lanterns.

The actor recently spoke to Forbes about a number of topics but briefly touched on his current work, which is portraying Billy Macon in HBO and Max's Lanterns.

Said Ritter, "We’ve shot four episodes so far and we’re about to start shooting episodes three and four. We’re doing it all a little out of order. The story is kind of jumping all around, but it’s been so fun and it’s a really well-written, really fun show. I’m just trying to fit into that world and maybe put a little silliness in there."

There's rumors that the Macon family are really the Hand family and that Lanterns will dive into the origins of William Hand aka Black Hand before he becomes the undead embodiment of death and herald of Nekron.  Fans are divided on whether Black Hand will turn out to be William Macon Sr. (Garret Dillahunt) or William Macon Jr. (Ritter).

Lanterns will consist of 8 episodes for the first season, so the production has reached the halfway mark, per Ritter.

Macon is described as, "a good-looking charmer who does his father’s bidding. Capitalizing on his family’s reputation, he clings to his small-town ego and has everything to lose."

The series boasts a powerful cast, with Kyle Chandler stepping into the emerald boots of Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre embodying the unwavering John Stewart. Adding a spark of familiar energy, Nathan Fillion is confirmed to appear as the irrepressible Guy Gardner.

The stellar supporting cast includes Ulrich Thomsen as the menacing Sinestro, Kelly Macdonald as the enigmatic Sherrif Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe, Nicole Ari Parker bringing to life John Stewart's mother, Bernadette,Ritter as Billy Macon, and Sherman Augustus portraying John Stewart's father, John Sr.

The first two crucial episodes will be helmed by the seasoned director James Hawes, whose directorial prowess has shaped such notable television as Doctor Who, Merlin, the thought-provoking Black Mirror, the otherworldly Raised by Wolves, and the gripping Slow Horses, setting a high bar for the series' launch.

The series description for Lanterns has previously been described as, "following new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Lanterns was part of the original DCU: Gods and Monsters Chapter One rollout video released by DC Studios and James Gunn.

During that promo video, Gunn described the series as"this is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Lanterns is expected to arrive on HBO in early 2026.

LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Drops Hint That He's Playing GREEN ARROW; James Gunn Responds
Related:

LANTERNS Actor Garret Dillahunt Drops Hint That He's Playing GREEN ARROW; James Gunn Responds
LANTERNS Adds Paul Ben-Victor As A Mysterious Extraterrestrial Villain - Could This Be Atrocitus?
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS Adds Paul Ben-Victor As A Mysterious "Extraterrestrial" Villain - Could This Be Atrocitus?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 5/5/2025, 6:26 PM
This would be a standout, I'm sure.

TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 5/5/2025, 6:28 PM
While on the topic of famous sons getting work (heck yeah Jason!)... I just found out Will Reeve, the son of Christopher Reeve, is now working as a reporter for ABC. The son of the greatest Superman grew up to be a mild mannered reporter lol that's pretty wholesome.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/5/2025, 6:39 PM
Sounds good!!.

I can definitely see him bringing some comedy to the series given his past work as the likely spoiled brat son of Dillahunt’s William Macon Sr that runs afoul of our heroes who going by that character description will think he’s some tough shit but isn’t.

Anyway , Ritter’s a good actor but he’ll always be Dipper to me!!.

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 5/5/2025, 6:43 PM
Lets Hope it’s better than Green Reynolds Lantern.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 5/5/2025, 6:46 PM
Ritter’s dad was [frick]ing legendary.

I will never forget Problem Child 1&2

[frick]ing classics.

Back to Lantern, the show is going to be an epic , I can feel it in my bones , DC has a home run with this one.



[frick]ing great cast and all.

Im honestly not worried about the projects DC has announced and filming I’m just [frick]ing worried about the projects that they have announcement and not filming.

For [frick]s sake , just take your time and all will be [frick]ing well.

For [frick]s Sakes
V
V - 5/5/2025, 6:51 PM
Just hope I can get over the geriatric Hal Jordan. Can't believe they going to Paralax or kill him off asap but god damn the casting John is perfect looking like JS from the justice league show

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder