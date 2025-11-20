LANTERNS HBO Max Series Officially Delayed; Update On THE PENGUIN Season 2

LANTERNS HBO Max Series Officially Delayed; Update On THE PENGUIN Season 2

Some disappointing news for Green Lantern fans here, as a recent rumor that the upcoming DCU Lanterns series might have been pushed further into 2026 has now been confirmed...

News
By MarkCassidy - Nov 20, 2025 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Despite a recent report to the contrary, Lanterns has indeed been hit with a significant delay - though it hasn't been pushed quite as far into next year as a previous rumor claimed.

Last month, it was reported that Lanterns may not premiere until after Supergirl hits theaters, likely during the second half of 2026 at the earliest. This was contradicted by an official update from Warner Bros. Discovery, who said that the show would actually debut in "early 2026" just a couple of weeks ago.

Now, HBO's Casey Bloys has confirmed that Lanterns is "eyeing an end of summer 2026 debut." An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

We now know why only a single official mage for this series has been released so far. 

We also have an update on a potential second season of The Penguin, although it doesn't sound like an official announcement is imminent. Bloys did at least confirm that there is interest in continuing the show, however:

“We are talking to the [DC] team about what a second season of The Penguin could look like.”

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy had the following to say about Lanterns in a recent interview.

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins? That push and pull between those two characters is really important."

: "So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you're yelling and screaming. That's what we're trying to convey: that he knows he belongs, so he doesn't have to overcompensate. There's a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He's big. He's an intimidating presence just physically. But there's a softness to him too. There's a thoughtfulness. You can't teach that."

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who made his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

LANTERNS Release Window Officially Revealed; WBD Boss Calls THE BATMAN 2 Terrific
Related:

LANTERNS Release Window Officially Revealed; WBD Boss Calls THE BATMAN 2 "Terrific"
LANTERNS Is Reportedly Heading To HBO Much Later In 2026 Than We Originally Expected
Recommended For You:

LANTERNS Is Reportedly Heading To HBO Much Later In 2026 Than We Originally Expected

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 11/20/2025, 12:18 PM
I got a bad feeling about this...

Stop disrespecting Hal Jordon to prop up John Stewart! We've all had enough of that storyline! Hal is THE Green Lantern!

User Comment Image
soberchimera
soberchimera - 11/20/2025, 12:34 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - The franchise was never more popular than when Johns brought Hal back.
User Comment Image
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/20/2025, 12:47 PM
@soberchimera - great cover
Baf
Baf - 11/20/2025, 1:06 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - I'm a Hal fan too but the GA needs John right now. I'd rather have John and old man Hal than nobody.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 11/20/2025, 1:45 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - This 100 percent!!
Odekahn
Odekahn - 11/20/2025, 1:46 PM
@Baf - Why would the GA need John instead of Hal?l exactly?
Baf
Baf - 11/20/2025, 2:38 PM
@Odekahn - Because he represents diversity in a league without diversity. It's the same reason the animated season used John. Not to mention, most of the newer fans are fans because of the animated series. Many didn't even know Hal existed until Unlimited.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 11/20/2025, 3:12 PM
@Baf - Bullshit. The general audience doesn’t need DEI crap shoved down their throats. There are minority groups that want John over Hal simply because of the color of his skin despite Hal being a vastly more popular and interesting character. That’s a minority, not a majority by any means. Unlimited came out 20 years ago. People who have been fans for 20 years aren’t new. Hal has been the main GL in the most popular comic stories, and in the animated movies released after JLU. This is virtue signaling, plain and simple.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 11/20/2025, 5:18 PM
@Baf - Also because Ryan Reynolds turned Hal into a running joke.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/20/2025, 5:23 PM
@ObserverIO - The comics seem to have this trend of redeeming Hal too, only for him to tragically break bad again for whatever reason.
Baf
Baf - 11/20/2025, 7:13 PM
@ObserverIO - Ryan Reynolds was miscast.
Baf
Baf - 11/20/2025, 7:31 PM
@TheRevelation - I’m not sure you are qualified to determine what the GA needs in terms of DEI. How many of those rich Hal stories do you think the GA has read? Sounds like you might want to revisit the O’Neil/Adams series.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/20/2025, 12:21 PM
I still don't see a Penguin season 2 happening, as the character will more than likely die in the second movie.
Linux1172
Linux1172 - 11/20/2025, 4:23 PM
@TheJok3r - Haven't they been "seeing what a season 2 might look like" now for a few months? Is this really an update?
RolandD
RolandD - 11/20/2025, 10:18 PM
@TheJok3r - He will most likely die in the second movie based on what?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/20/2025, 11:08 PM
@RolandD - The fact that he's one of the worst humans alive in Gotham. What he did to Vic was basically a set up for an ugly death for him.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/20/2025, 11:10 PM
@TheJok3r - Makes sense. Thanks.
kseven
kseven - 11/20/2025, 12:22 PM
Unsurprising news.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 12:23 PM
Canceled because Snyder’s Green Lantern will be coming soon
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 12:28 PM
@slickrickdesigns - ??? Snyder cancelled his own Green Lantern in favor of Martian Manhunter.
Highflyer
Highflyer - 11/20/2025, 12:38 PM
@InfinitePunches - While I don't think Snyder is coming back (wouldn't be against it), WB didn't let him use GL because they had "plans".
McMurdo
McMurdo - 11/20/2025, 12:47 PM
@slickrickdesigns - well played
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 12:48 PM
User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 11/20/2025, 12:51 PM
@slickrickdesigns - not sure what’s up with this website’s comments sections but I keep getting notifications about them and when I look there is no comment?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 1:09 PM
@Highflyer - Oh right. I forgot about that DCEU Alan Scott/Jessica Cruz show that got canned.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 11/20/2025, 1:32 PM
@slickrickdesigns - Sometimes happens when your tagged in a post within a thread of someone you've blocked or has blocked you (even if the one tagging you hasn't blocked you/blocked by you). Other times it's cos the post was deleted by the one posting or it glitched when posting thus the notification sent but the post doesn't go through (ie lag or whatever causes the submission to timeout).
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/20/2025, 2:05 PM
@slickrickdesigns - that happens to me sometimes. Maybe its like, someone comments and then deletes their comment but the notification stays...?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 11/20/2025, 2:11 PM
@slickrickdesigns - You heard it here first folks, Snyder's Green Lantern is officially in development.
Nolanite
Nolanite - 11/20/2025, 2:39 PM
@slickrickdesigns -

Congratulations to you being blocked by other people on this site!

Nolanite out
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/20/2025, 3:39 PM
@Lucasberg - this is the reason, the first comment is deleted by the user amd written again, because Nate still can't figure out the edit button
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 11/20/2025, 5:19 PM
@RegularPoochie - lol
RolandD
RolandD - 11/20/2025, 10:19 PM
@slickrickdesigns - You must be doing some really good drugs to believe that.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 12:26 PM
That’s a bummer but I would rather they take as much time as they need to make the show as good as possible…

Lanterns is honestly not only my most anticipated DCU project next year but as of now in general tbh!!.

In regards to Penguin , I wouldn’t mind a second season if they can come up with as compelling of a story as the first season but I doubt it happens.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/20/2025, 12:39 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Same. I think the casting is really exciting.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 11/20/2025, 12:47 PM
@JackDeth - agreed.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 11/20/2025, 12:29 PM
Poor Kyle Chandler is going to be watching this from a rest home.
mck13
mck13 - 11/20/2025, 12:42 PM
Here’s the breakdown (not even counting for inflation) of the foreign and Chinese box offices:

Superman (2025)
International: $262.5M
China: $8.9M
Man of Steel (2013)

International: $379.1M
China: $63.44M
Batman v Superman (2016)
International: $544M
China: $95.77M
Justice League (theatrical – 2017)

International: $432.3M
China: $106.05M
Zack Snyder Shares Never-Before-Seen Ben Affleck Batman Photo: ‘Everything I Hoped It Would Be’

Contrast is massive

Snyder’s DC releases consistently cracked $60M–$100M+ in China. Gunn’s Superman didn’t even hit $10M, even though Gunn went on a “worldwide tour” and skipped Comic-Con.

The contrast is massive, and Chinese fans online have made it clear: Snyder’s more serious, mythic tone connected with them, while Gunn’s lighter, politically-messaged goofy reboot didn’t.
Baf
Baf - 11/20/2025, 1:04 PM
@mck13 - All those numbers mean nothing when you take it out of the context of 2013. The movie culture was completely different. Unfortunately, no one wants to continue the Snyder universe. Not WB, Not DC, not the GA. Just a small group of super fans.
If you released MOS today it would flop so hard. In fact, I could argue that Gunn's Superman would have done much better had Snyder's version never existed. So, the low Gunn numbers are a direct result of Snyder abusing the character.
mck13
mck13 - 11/20/2025, 2:05 PM
@Baf - You have a lot of excuses for why Gunn Superman FloppedI! Moving the goal post of whats a successful movie is. Also Im giving you numbers & facts & your giving your opinion like a bot. Snyder’s DC releases consistently cracked $60M–$100M+ in China. Gunn’s Superman didn’t even hit $10M, even though Gunn went on a “worldwide tour” and skipped Comic-Con.
The contrast is massive, and Chinese fans online have made it clear: Snyder’s more serious, mythic tone connected with them, while Gunn’s lighter, politically-messaged goofy reboot didn’t.
james gunn superman saves asian lady
Fans Overseas Say Gunn’s Superman Missed the Mark
I’ve talked with many foreign fans and immigrant friends of mine, and none of this surprises them. The reactions were consistent:
They hated the Kaiju scene where Superman leaves an Asian character stranded on a rooftop mid-battle. The felt the message from Gunn was one of mockery.
The warring fictional countries subplot felt like commentary on American foreign policy, which global audiences generally dislike in superhero films.
Meanwhile, Snyder’s movies connected because they kept the focus on mythic heroes, big stakes, and clean storytelling without political messaging.
Fans also repeatedly point out that Man of Steel is an immigrant story that treats the immigrant as a force for good. In contrast, they felt Gunn’s film flipped that idea on its head — especially with the change to Jor-El — sending a message that immigrants are dangerous instead of hopeful.
Snyder’s approach works across borders, especially in China, where audiences connect with Superman and Batman as grand, larger-than-life figures, not goofballs who keep getting beaten down.
Snyder Hype Overseas Is Surging Again
With the Saudis linked to a potential WBD buyout (they love Snyder) and insiders saying Snyder could be reinstated, the overseas excitement is back, again, something missing from Gunn’s DCU.
China-based engagement is spiking. My site is seeing a major spike in China traffic for SnyderVerse content — the highest in years — showing renewed interest as talk of Snyder’s return spreads.
There’s a real sense that global audiences — especially major markets like China — want Snyder back more than the people running DC right now understand.
China wants the Return of the SnyderVerse
China was always a huge part of Snyder’s DC success, and the audience is reacting again now that a SnyderVerse return seems possible.
Gunn’s Superman didn’t connect globally, and China’s numbers make that clear. Snyder’s films did — and still do.
If the next WBD owner wants the DC brand to matter overseas again, the path is obvious.
Baf
Baf - 11/20/2025, 3:01 PM
@mck13 - First off, I'll say I liked MOS. I didn't care about the neck snap. I liked BVS, didn't care about "Martha!" Every point you made can be easily countered, but as a bot I don't have time to address your long-winded pro-Snyder post. The fact is, in 2013 movie going was vastly, vastly different. It was pre-covid at the absolute height of the superhero genre. I could easily say Snyder piggybacked off Marvel's successes to make those numbers. Once the GA saw how different the tone was to Marvel, ticket sales dropped dramatically. His films never had Marvel legs. Maybe Snyder should move to China to make movies. Sounds like they would appreciate him more than the Western world.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder