LANTERNS HBO Max Series Officially Delayed; Update On THE PENGUIN Season 2

Despite a recent report to the contrary, Lanterns has indeed been hit with a significant delay - though it hasn't been pushed quite as far into next year as a previous rumor claimed.

Last month, it was reported that Lanterns may not premiere until after Supergirl hits theaters, likely during the second half of 2026 at the earliest. This was contradicted by an official update from Warner Bros. Discovery, who said that the show would actually debut in "early 2026" just a couple of weeks ago.

Now, HBO's Casey Bloys has confirmed that Lanterns is "eyeing an end of summer 2026 debut." An exact premiere date has yet to be announced.

We now know why only a single official mage for this series has been released so far.

We also have an update on a potential second season of The Penguin, although it doesn't sound like an official announcement is imminent. Bloys did at least confirm that there is interest in continuing the show, however:

“We are talking to the [DC] team about what a second season of The Penguin could look like.”

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy had the following to say about Lanterns in a recent interview.

"Our show is in a lot of ways about replacement—when should someone step aside and when is it time for the next person to take the reins? That push and pull between those two characters is really important."

: "So much of the power that John has is by not taking the bait, understanding that you lose your power if you're yelling and screaming. That's what we're trying to convey: that he knows he belongs, so he doesn't have to overcompensate. There's a real balance there that’s just innately inside of Aaron. He's big. He's an intimidating presence just physically. But there's a softness to him too. There's a thoughtfulness. You can't teach that."

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who made his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."