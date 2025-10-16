LANTERNS Official Merch Leads To Speculation That DCU Series May Introduce Or Build Towards [SPOILER]

LANTERNS Official Merch Leads To Speculation That DCU Series May Introduce Or Build Towards [SPOILER]

A logo on some official Lanterns merchandise has led to speculation that the upcoming HBO Max series may introduce another piece of the Salvation puzzle...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 16, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Aside from a single promo image, we have yet to see any official marketing for the upcoming HBO Max Lanterns series, but some photos of a piece of tie-in merch have now been shared online, and they've ignited some very interesting theories.

Possible spoilers follow.

The spiral in the middle of the Green Lantern logo on this cap has led to speculation that the series will either introduce or lay the groundwork for The Centre, aka Dinosaur Island.

This incredibly powerful sentient island was an eldritch being that debuted in The New Frontier, and would certainly make for a formidable big bad for the DCU in an eventual Justice League movie.

The theory might be a bit flimsy based on the logo alone, but a Reddit user reportedly uploaded a video outlining how he believes the events of the Peacemaker season 2 finale (primarily the discovery of Salvation) and the "terrifying mystery" at the heart of Lanterns will ultimately build towards Earth's superheroes uniting to combat the threat of Dinosaur Island, which was promptly deleted. 

What do you make of this theory? Check out the cap below, and let us know in the comments section.

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy (via the WBD press site) recently assured fans that Lanterns won't "sacrifice the magic of the source material."

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

James Hawes (Slow HorsesPenny DreadfulThe Mist, The AlienistSnowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who made his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

2BOOKOO4U
2BOOKOO4U - 10/16/2025, 12:35 PM
Yawn.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/16/2025, 12:39 PM

I hope it isn't that.

Hal Jordan gonna get shafted dammit.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/16/2025, 12:41 PM
Oh cool More Nazi América ....stop watching slop pls
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 10/16/2025, 1:20 PM
@Malatrova15 - what are you watching, the news or something?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 10/16/2025, 12:45 PM
Jigsaw is making his debut in the new DCU?!

Finally getting some blood!

Nolanite out
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/16/2025, 12:51 PM
Wasn’t it already confirmed that they intended Lanterns to be an ongoing show or did I make that up?.

Anyway , the Centre being at the center (pun intended) of the Lanterns mystery and maybe being the possible first big bad for the DCU so far certainly seems possible…

I think Gunn has said he’s a fan of the New Frontier comic and the “character” seems like something that could fit his sensibilities so I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s the case tbh!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 10/16/2025, 1:02 PM
This show has got to be better than peacemaker season 2. The talent involved has me confident.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/16/2025, 1:06 PM
I think this and supergirl will change the convo on the DCU once people see non-Gunn DCU products.

Excited 🤞🤞
Odekahn
Odekahn - 10/16/2025, 1:12 PM
Hal is by far my favorite character in any medium and I’m not looking forward to this show at all.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/16/2025, 1:14 PM
Idk, I’ve been pretty hyped about Lanterns and still am. I feel like it’s gonna be a sleep hit. But there’s a lot of moving parts, and there’s always a chance they mess this up. I still have higher than average expectations.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/16/2025, 1:17 PM
Dinosaur Island, you say? Sounds to me like Gunn is merging The Centre and Salvation, which means we could see Peacemaker in LANTERNS toward the end of the series. Looking forward to this show.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 10/16/2025, 1:20 PM
