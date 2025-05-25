LANTERNS Production Photo Features New BTS Look At Aaron Pierre As John Stewart

Aaron Pierre's stunt double on DC Studios and HBO's Lanterns series, Califf Guzman, has shared some new production stills, giving us a new glimpse of the Rebel Ridge star filming a scene from the pilot as Green Lantern John Stewart.

This isn't the clearest look at the GL Corps rookie, who will join forces with more experiences ring-slinging hero Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) in the show, but with Lanterns set to premiere early next year, our next official image (or maybe even a teaser) shouldn't be too far off.

In a recent interview, director James Hawes commented on the series being compared to True Detective in various trade reports.

“It looks and feels rooted. You meet two guys, but there is wit and comedy to it that you would not expect in True Detective. It is, in many ways, a buddy cop structure with travel in the story time, to and fro, that is really sophisticated."

“So I think [the True Detective comparison] is valid," he went on. "People will still go, ‘What were you talking about?’ to some extent, but I would also bring in No Country for Old Men, Fargo and things that have that Americana heart to them.”

Aaron Pierre on Lanterns set via Califf Guzman ( Stunt Double ) #Lanterns pic.twitter.com/10M93PjDZ1 — Green Lanterns Podcast (@LanternsPodcast) May 25, 2025

Aaron Pierre on the set of LANTERNS!



This scene takes place during the first episode!



via Califf Guzman (John Stewart stunt double) pic.twitter.com/nD2bIf1VfZ — Green Lantern DCU Updates (@LanternUpdates) May 25, 2025

Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart. #Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1Tz30Xm8f0 — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 27, 2025

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy (via the WBD press site) recently assured fans that Lanterns won't "sacrifice the magic of the source material."

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Garrett Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

We recently learned that Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro, and Paul Ben-Victor is set for a key recurring role as Antaan, "an extraterrestrial devoted to exposing the truth and exacting vengeance against those who wronged his people. Consumed by a deep and unrelenting hatred for the law, he is determined to deliver justice on his own terms."

Antaan isn't an established DC Comics character, and based on the description above, there's speculation that Ben-Victor could actually be playing Atrocitus.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, will have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."