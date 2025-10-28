LANTERNS Will Take Place Over Different Time Periods, Won't Adapt One Specific Comic Storyline

Perhaps one of the most exciting projects coming from DC Studios is Lanterns. The show will be the first major live-action Green Lantern adaptation in well over a decade, and will introduce audiences to the DCU's John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler). Lanterns has been a particularly intriguing project to look forward to, given its True Detective influences and more serious tone compared to previous DCU installments like Superman and Peacemaker. Little has been revealed so far about the series, but new details have come our way courtesy of co-creator and showrunner Chris Mundy (True Detective, Ozark).

In a new interview with Men's Health, Mundy was asked if there was something in particular Aaron Pierre did on set to cement the fact that he is John Stewart. Mundy responded by complimenting the actor's range in portraying his character at different points in his life, confirming the show will take place over different time periods:

"Our story takes place in a couple of different time periods and so the challenge was for the characters be consistent at their core. John's sort of a different person in one of them than he is in another. And I do think the physicality and magnetism that Aaron brings to the role brought that all together. That theater training, that wanting to be in the minutia of the work and the craft, it really added to John's character from all sides. It added dimension to the more physical side of the role, and to the more emotional, creative part of the role."

Keep in mind, Mundy is talking about showing the two protagonists in Lanterns at different points in their lives, not necessarily about exploring the ancient history of the Green Lantern Corps., for example. It's a smart approach that takes advantage of the long-form storytelling format of television, which allows creatives to take their time delving into their characters. As an aside, the flashback approach was previously rumored in 2025, when it was reported the show was casting Hal Jordan's parents.

Honoring Green Lantern's Comic Book Roots

In the Men's Health interview, Mundy also discussed the comic book influences on the show. The showrunner confirmed Lanterns won't be based on any one particular comic book storyline (which is commonplace for comic adaptations), but they did focus on making John and Hal authentic to who they are on the printed page:

"Everybody did varying degrees of comic book homework on their own, and we [including co-creators Lindelof and Tom King] were there to answer any questions. But we aren't telling one specific chapter that's already existed in the comics. Our characters are true to the comics, but we're putting them in a new story. So the actors didn't have to dig into a specific period in the comic books. It was more about understanding who John is and understanding who Hal is."

There has been some concerns in fan circles about how much Lanterns will embrace the out-there nature of its source material, given how realistic it appears to be. Mundy's comments are a good sign of the show adhering to its comic roots, and they echo what he stated earlier in 2025. In a press release to announce the show's production start, Mundy stated the series was grounded, but still embraced the fantasy aspect of the comics:

"From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama—rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building—that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material."

As mentioned, it's been a long time since the Green Lantern universe was given the opportunity to shine in live-action. Fortunately, with the talented creatives and cast behind the series, Lanterns seems to be gearing up to become a worthy and memorable Green Lantern adaptation.

Lanterns is expected to arrive on HBO sometime in 2026.