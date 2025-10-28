LANTERNS Will Take Place Over Different Time Periods, Won't Adapt One Specific Comic Storyline

LANTERNS Will Take Place Over Different Time Periods, Won't Adapt One Specific Comic Storyline

Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy has revealed the show will explore different time periods, and discussed his efforts to deliver comic-accuracy on the series.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 28, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns
Source: Men's Health

Perhaps one of the most exciting projects coming from DC Studios is Lanterns. The show will be the first major live-action Green Lantern adaptation in well over a decade, and will introduce audiences to the DCU's John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler). Lanterns has been a particularly intriguing project to look forward to, given its True Detective influences and more serious tone compared to previous DCU installments like Superman and Peacemaker. Little has been revealed so far about the series, but new details have come our way courtesy of co-creator and showrunner Chris Mundy (True Detective, Ozark). 

In a new interview with Men's Health, Mundy was asked if there was something in particular Aaron Pierre did on set to cement the fact that he is John Stewart. Mundy responded by complimenting the actor's range in portraying his character at different points in his life, confirming the show will take place over different time periods: 

"Our story takes place in a couple of different time periods and so the challenge was for the characters be consistent at their core. John's sort of a different person in one of them than he is in another. And I do think the physicality and magnetism that Aaron brings to the role brought that all together. That theater training, that wanting to be in the minutia of the work and the craft, it really added to John's character from all sides. It added dimension to the more physical side of the role, and to the more emotional, creative part of the role."

Keep in mind, Mundy is talking about showing the two protagonists in Lanterns at different points in their lives, not necessarily about exploring the ancient history of the Green Lantern Corps., for example. It's a smart approach that takes advantage of the long-form storytelling format of television, which allows creatives to take their time delving into their characters. As an aside, the flashback approach was previously rumored in 2025, when it was reported the show was casting Hal Jordan's parents. 

Honoring Green Lantern's Comic Book Roots

In the Men's Health interview, Mundy also discussed the comic book influences on the show. The showrunner confirmed Lanterns won't be based on any one particular comic book storyline (which is commonplace for comic adaptations), but they did focus on making John and Hal authentic to who they are on the printed page: 

"Everybody did varying degrees of comic book homework on their own, and we [including co-creators Lindelof and Tom King] were there to answer any questions. But we aren't telling one specific chapter that's already existed in the comics. Our characters are true to the comics, but we're putting them in a new story. So the actors didn't have to dig into a specific period in the comic books. It was more about understanding who John is and understanding who Hal is."

There has been some concerns in fan circles about how much Lanterns will embrace the out-there nature of its source material, given how realistic it appears to be. Mundy's comments are a good sign of the show adhering to its comic roots, and they echo what he stated earlier in 2025. In a press release to announce the show's production start, Mundy stated the series was grounded, but still embraced the fantasy aspect of the comics: 

"From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama—rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building—that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material."

As mentioned, it's been a long time since the Green Lantern universe was given the opportunity to shine in live-action. Fortunately, with the talented creatives and cast behind the series, Lanterns seems to be gearing up to become a worthy and memorable Green Lantern adaptation. 

Lanterns is expected to arrive on HBO sometime in 2026.

LANTERNS Showrunner Seemingly Hints Hal Jordan Will [SPOILER] In The DCU Series
Related:

LANTERNS Showrunner Seemingly Hints Hal Jordan Will [SPOILER] In The DCU Series
Aaron Pierre Reflects On Being Dropped From BLADE; New Details On LANTERNS' Hal Jordan/John Stewart Dynamic
Recommended For You:

Aaron Pierre Reflects On Being Dropped From BLADE; New Details On LANTERNS' Hal Jordan/John Stewart Dynamic

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/28/2025, 4:54 PM
User Comment Image
i dont even know what the phuck this is
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/28/2025, 4:56 PM
Whats is this? No one knows
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/28/2025, 5:02 PM
Flash backs? a classic lindelof trope, next trope will be Daddy issues, lots and lots of unresolved Daddy issues, maybe some mysteries with questions that will be answered with more questions.

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/28/2025, 5:08 PM
@HashTagSwagg - The mystery box trope is so played out.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 10/28/2025, 5:02 PM
A lot of slow motion flashbacks, flash forwards, attempts at gravitas. No costumes and limited use of SFX for aliens and space adventures. Basically the cheapest way to make a series like this. I really want to be wrong but the first image released was not inspiring.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/28/2025, 5:12 PM
Sounds good!!.

Honestly the more I read about this , the more I think it being “grounded” isn’t necessarily about being realistic or stripping away the fantastical elements but just really focusing in on the characters & their arcs with those aforementioned things still being there but treated matter of fact my given the world is already established being full of metahumans which i like.

Also , it makes sense that the show would be in different time periods since they have casted older & younger versions of John’s parents so we will atleast get some insight into his childhood which could be interesting.

Anyway , looking forward to the show!!.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/28/2025, 5:23 PM
When do we get a release date and trailer?!?! Anxious to see a Green Lantern done right. Loved the comic accuracy of Guy Gardner in Superman!
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/28/2025, 5:48 PM
After hearing about the "replacement", my hype for this show has dropped to zero. Imagine treating one of your best and most iconic characters that way. Absolute garbage. Time for the reboot.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 10/28/2025, 6:14 PM
@WalletsClosed - 🙄

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder