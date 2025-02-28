LANTERNS Showrunner Says Series Will Be "Grounded Without Sacrificing The Magic Of The Source Material"

The first official promo image for HBO's Lanterns was released on Thursday as filming officially commenced, giving us a look at stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as their respective ring-slinging heroes, Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

The characters were not in-costume, but the signature ring of the Green Lantern Corps was visible on Chandler's finger.

Though there is a lot of excitement for this series, the decision to take a more grounded approach to a sci-fi superhero comic featuring an army of space cops protecting the universe from alien threats has left some fans baffled.

Showrunner and executive producer Chris Mundy (via the WBD press site) has now assured fans that Lanterns won't "sacrifice the magic of the source material."

“From the start, our driving force has been to deliver a layered drama – rooted in nuanced storytelling and rich world building – that balances tension and mystery with honest, authentic emotion. The goal is to create something that feels timeless and grounded without sacrificing the magic of the source material.”

You can check out the promo still at the link below.

Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart. #Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1Tz30Xm8f0 — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 27, 2025

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Garrett Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

We recently learned that Ulrich Thomsen will play Sinestro.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."