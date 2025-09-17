Dave Bautista Reveals Why He Turned Down PEACEMAKER Lead Role Despite Being James Gunn's #1 Choice

Last week, Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista was his top pick to play Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

Had that happened, the former pro wrestler would have suited up as Chris Smith in the 2021 movie, two seasons of Peacemaker, Superman, and likely 2027's Man of Tomorrow. John Cena ended up being cast in the role, and Gunn put the Drax actor's absence down to money and scheduling.

Talking to ComicBook.com, Bautista broke his silence on turning down a role in the DCEU/DCU and revealed whether he has any regrets.

"I have to say, that one. I really wanted to do that part," the actor acknowledged. "[Gunn] wrote that part for me, and it was meant for me, and it just became a scheduling thing where I just couldn’t do it, because I was doing Army of the Dead. And so it was a scheduling issue that we just could not figure out."

"And I think it was great. It was a blessing in disguise that I didn’t do that, because I have to say, I have to be honest, there’s no way that I would have been able to do that role like John," Bautista continued. "He’s just perfect for it, you know, and I wouldn’t have done it justice, and it wouldn’t have been as successful"

He added, "So, look, and I am, I’m saying that with a bit of envy, you know, I would love it. I just wouldn’t have been able to do the same thing that John does to bring to that character. It wouldn’t have been the same. It wouldn’t have been as good. I can honestly say it wouldn’t have been as good."

Bautista has bid farewell to the MCU after playing Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers franchises. Army of the Dead didn't spawn a new horror franchise on Netflix; we got a pretty forgettable prequel, and the plug was ultimately pulled on an animated prequel.

Still, while the Dune star didn't get to join the DC Universe, he has found plenty of success away from the world of superheroes. Bautista remains eager to join Gunn in the DCU, but admits that he might now be a little long in the tooth to transform into his dream role, Bane.

"I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him, and we offered him the role," Gunn recently shared, "but he was offered two movies, and we weren't paying him a lot, and so he had to go where the money was."

