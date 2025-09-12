James Gunn Teases Post-PEACEMAKER Season 2 Plans For Chris Smith; Will We See [SPOILER] In MAN OF TOMORROW?

Peacemaker's fourth episode hit HBO Max last night. In that, we learned (part of) the Quantum Unfolding Chamber's origin story, while the stage was set for a clash between Chris Smith and Rick Flag Sr.

We recently discovered that filmmaker James Gunn's next DC Studios project will be the Man of Tomorrow movie, swooping into theaters next summer. The Superman sequel has been described by Gunn as a direct follow-up to Peacemaker season 2, with several big surprises—presumably to set that up—saved for the final few episodes not shared with critics.

It's also been reported that Man of Tomorrow will include an appearance from Peacemaker, and Gunn strongly hinted at that being the case when he replied to a fan wondering whether he has "immediate plans" for Chris and Vigilante after Peacemaker concludes.

The latter has now been rumoured for the next chapter in the "Superman Saga," so it's exciting to think that the DC Studios co-CEO also has something planned for him (especially as he's yet to suit up in Peacemaker season 2).

The DC Studios co-CEO is banking on people wanting to follow Peacemaker into Man of Tomorrow. However, with Superman and Lex Luthor now confirmed to team up in that movie, it seems likely that many fans will meet Chris for the first time there, before seeking out his TV series on streaming.

Either way, Gunn has big plans for this character in the DCU, meaning the Guardians of the Galaxy star he originally offered the role to has lost out on a lot of work in this rebooted franchise.

"As I've said countless times, you can watch every project by itself, of course (just like you can watch Peacemaker by itself or watch Superman without seeing Creature Commandos)," Gunn said during an episode 3 watchalong. "But Man of Tomorrow and [Peacemaker season 2] are very, very connected."

You can see more insights from Gunn into "Need I Say Door" in the Threads posts below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Four episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.