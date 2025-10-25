MAN OF TOMORROW Director James Gunn Clears Up A Big Misconception About Salvation's Place In The DCU

In the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, we learned that A.R.G.U.S. Director Rick Flag Sr. had enlisted Lex Luthor's help in finding a suitable doorway within the Quantum Unfolding Chamber to serve as a metahuman prison.

Now, A.R.G.U.S. can open direct doorways into "Salvation." Those will spawn in different places for only moments at a time, meaning there's no way for those stuck there to return home. And, in a last-minute twist, we watched as Flag stranded Chris Smith as the current sole occupant of his new prison.

Peacemaker clearly isn't alone, and there's been some confusion among fans about whether this is an alien planet or an island. The series also failed to make it entirely clear whether it's located in the DCU (millions of light-years away from Earth) or a parallel dimension.

Talking to ScreenCrush, DC Studios co-CEO and Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn shed some light on that.

"Salvation is in a totally different universe," he confirmed. "You can't just get on a ship, fly 20 million light-years, and get to Earth. It's a dimensional place. There are so many dimensions that I think it makes it almost impossible to figure out how to get from one to the other; that isn't by chance, which is what it was in this situation."

Elaborating on Salvation's importance, Gunn said, "I'm building a world. In that world, an aspect of that world is A.R.G.U.S., which is in charge of metahuman activities, and has taken it upon [itself] to start sending metahuman prisoners to Salvation. That's the plan, at least. We'll have to see how that affects and touches everything else. One of our primary DCU characters is there, Peacemaker."

Earlier this week, DC Studios filed a trademark for "Salvation Run," suggesting the plan could be to adapt that comic book storyline in a movie of the same name. However, Gunn has cautioned that he doesn't intend to pit The Joker against Lex Luthor on the planet, and later hinted that it won't be DeSaad's Parademon training ground (as there are no plans for Darkseid right now).

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

All episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.