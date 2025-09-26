PEACEMAKER Episode 7 Preview Sees Rick Flag Sr. Seek Out Help From An Ally Of SUPERMAN's [SPOILER]

Last night's episode of Peacemaker finally revealed the truth about that alternate reality, and in this first look at next week's instalment, Chris Smith and Emilia Harcourt are on the run as Blue Dragon and Captain Triumph close in on them.

Rick Flag Sr.'s hunt for Peacemaker continues, and he seeks out the help of a mysterious Belle Reve prisoner whose face is kept hidden in the shadows. They're seemingly one of Lex Luthor's allies (or at least someone he believes can help the A.R.G.U.S. Director), so let the speculation commence.

We only have two episodes of Peacemaker left before season 2 concludes, and according to James Gunn, those will set the stage for the upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.

That could be as simple as Luthor earning his freedom—despite being sentenced to 265 years for his actions in Superman—or with the introduction of a character who will cause a problem for Clark Kent. Right now, we can't discount the possibility that Man of Tomorrow will be a Multiversal tale, a bold move on Gunn's part given how tired moviegoers have become of the concept.

Was Nicholas Hoult's Lex the "really, really, really big cameo" that the DC Studios co-CEO promised, or could he have something even bigger planned? We'll see.

A brief description of the episode has also been released. "When Peacemaker’s dad and brother discover that he’s an imposter in their dimension, they turn on him," it reads, "all while the 11th Street Kids attempt to bring him home."

Check out this first look at Peacemaker season 2, episode 7, in the player below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.