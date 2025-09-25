PEACEMAKER Episode 6 Includes HUGE DCU Cameo As Dark Truth About The Alternate Reality Is Revealed - SPOILERS

The latest episode of Peacemaker—titled "Ignorance Is Chris"—opens with Chris Smith enjoying his new life (and newfound fame) in the alternate reality. Meanwhile, in the DCU, Emilia Harcourt, Leota Adebayo, John Economos, and Vigilante figure out how to use the QUC to hop between dimensions.

As they explore Chris' family home, Rick Flag Sr. decides that he's heading to Belle Reve to speak with a prisoner who can potentially help him find Peacemaker.

Emilia travels to A.R.G.U.S. with Keith; however, she ends up being detained because, when they used the interdimensional portal, she was dusted by a stash of cocaine Vigilante had seized from criminals.

Rick meets with Lex Luthor, who is now using a cane after his run-in with Krypto. He's been imprisoned for 265 years and is despondent with being surrounded by metahumans. The A.R.G.U.S. boss can transfer him to more comfortable surroundings, but only in exchange for Lex’s help in finding Peacemaker and his portal.

Rick can't (and won't) give Lex his freedom, but he can give the villain "an opportunity for redemption." They’re partners now.

Chris finds Emilia in his new reality, and a confrontation follows. They talk about her having a thing with Rick Flag Jr., and he confesses his love for her. She seems unable to reciprocate, and Peacemaker is reluctant to come home.

Vigilante tracks down his counterpart and learns that he's Peacemaker's enemy and a member of the Sons of Liberty. As Leota takes a walk, she gets some strange looks, and when Keith sees her, he screams, "One got out! A Black!"

At Emilia's urging, Chris takes a closer look at the U.S. flag and sees the stars have been replaced by a Nazi symbol. John is captured by Peacemaker’s father (who learns the truth about his son from him), this world's Harcourt demands that her double be arrested, and Leota runs for her life from a bloodthirsty mob on a world now confirmed to be one ruled over by the Nazis.

Welcome to Earth X...

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.