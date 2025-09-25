PEACEMAKER Episode 6 Includes HUGE DCU Cameo As Dark Truth About The Alternate Reality Is Revealed - SPOILERS

PEACEMAKER Episode 6 Includes HUGE DCU Cameo As Dark Truth About The Alternate Reality Is Revealed - SPOILERS

Tonight's episode of Peacemaker season 2 finally revealed the truth about the alternate reality, and it's even darker than imagined. We also get a big DCU cameo, likely setting up 2027's Man of Tomorrow...

By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2025 09:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

The latest episode of Peacemaker—titled "Ignorance Is Chris"—opens with Chris Smith enjoying his new life (and newfound fame) in the alternate reality. Meanwhile, in the DCU, Emilia Harcourt, Leota Adebayo, John Economos, and Vigilante figure out how to use the QUC to hop between dimensions. 

As they explore Chris' family home, Rick Flag Sr. decides that he's heading to Belle Reve to speak with a prisoner who can potentially help him find Peacemaker. 

Emilia travels to A.R.G.U.S. with Keith; however, she ends up being detained because, when they used the interdimensional portal, she was dusted by a stash of cocaine Vigilante had seized from criminals. 

Rick meets with Lex Luthor, who is now using a cane after his run-in with Krypto. He's been imprisoned for 265 years and is despondent with being surrounded by metahumans. The A.R.G.U.S. boss can transfer him to more comfortable surroundings, but only in exchange for Lex’s help in finding Peacemaker and his portal.

Rick can't (and won't) give Lex his freedom, but he can give the villain "an opportunity for redemption." They’re partners now. 

Chris finds Emilia in his new reality, and a confrontation follows. They talk about her having a thing with Rick Flag Jr., and he confesses his love for her. She seems unable to reciprocate, and Peacemaker is reluctant to come home. 

Vigilante tracks down his counterpart and learns that he's Peacemaker's enemy and a member of the Sons of Liberty. As Leota takes a walk, she gets some strange looks, and when Keith sees her, he screams, "One got out! A Black!"

At Emilia's urging, Chris takes a closer look at the U.S. flag and sees the stars have been replaced by a Nazi symbol. John is captured by Peacemaker’s father (who learns the truth about his son from him), this world's Harcourt demands that her double be arrested, and Leota runs for her life from a bloodthirsty mob on a world now confirmed to be one ruled over by the Nazis.

Welcome to Earth X...

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Six episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 9:50 PM
Ok ...this Is a universe of Unity AND free speech ..thats the huge cameo...a Better America
DraculaX
DraculaX - 9/25/2025, 9:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - I heard Charlie's favorite drink in this dimension is a shot of expresso
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 9:58 PM
@DraculaX - dont make puns or jokes about the Death of a person Bro..we dont do that here
DraculaX
DraculaX - 9/25/2025, 10:02 PM
@Malatrova15 - calm down libtard, it's dark humor.

Tell Hunter your boy is calling
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2025, 10:08 PM
@DraculaX - Is not humour Is just mean spirit against one of the greatest americans ever. Refrain from talk about Charlie from now on pls
Comicmoviesrlz
Comicmoviesrlz - 9/25/2025, 10:12 PM
@DraculaX - not it aint dark humor you POS. Making fun of a person who was murdered aint right in any way shape or forum. Dont tell me to calm down either. You start making excuses for this type of behavior and we go down a slippery slope. Your a low life for even saying that
stephhurry
stephhurry - 9/25/2025, 10:27 PM
@Comicmoviesrlz - Snowflake
DraculaX
DraculaX - 9/25/2025, 9:52 PM
Is it the same one from the Arrowverse
cyclopsprime
cyclopsprime - 9/25/2025, 10:00 PM
@DraculaX - this is a separate earth x than the one from the arrowverse
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/25/2025, 9:52 PM
Fantastic episode. I think we're gonna see Superman in episode 8.
DOOMSPEAKS
DOOMSPEAKS - 9/25/2025, 10:02 PM
The Lex cameo was a surprise, my money was on Supes. Bet he’ll be in episode 8
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2025, 10:07 PM
What a great episode. Vigilante is my spirit animal. I'm sure there's a good amount of losers who'd want to live in that "perfect world". Now let's see all the non snowflakes get triggered lol. Run Adebayo!
Doombot
Doombot - 9/25/2025, 10:15 PM
Vigilante is the best character by far, and I think he was going to be the archenemy of Peacemaker. I don't like that Lex was swearing a lot here and didn't act like that in the movie. His dialogue should remain consistent, imo. That being said, when they show the slave camp next week, that will be the death of the DCU under Gunn. I'm shocked WB let him do the orgy, and this while saying it's necessary for Man of Tomorrow. Young kids can't watch any of this.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 9/25/2025, 10:19 PM
@Doombot - this show isn’t meant for kids. This r-rated content. Only meant for older fans and adults.
whynot
whynot - 9/25/2025, 10:26 PM
@Doombot - why would an earth that is controlled by Nazis that is already being viewed as evil and not good be looked down by executives. It would be far different if Gunn made this earth out to be anything other then Evil after that big reveal. Hollywood has made plenty of tv shows movies set in a time of Slavery so why would this be looked down on?
RockReigns
RockReigns - 9/25/2025, 10:32 PM
@Doombot - They had the slave camp on The CW. It ain't gonna derail Gunn.

Peacemaker isn't for kids. It's rated M for a reason.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/25/2025, 10:43 PM
@Doombot - "That being said, when they show the slave camp next week, that will be the death of the DCU under Gunn. " Do you ever get tired of being wrong? LOL !!
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 9/25/2025, 10:34 PM
Gunn is wanting to deliver a morality sermon. James Gunn! The guy who spent years as a fully formed adult, posting sick pedo fantasies on Twitter.

That pretty much sums up the entertainment industry. Very sick people trying to convince us they are so virtuous.

