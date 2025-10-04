PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions At The End Of Episode 7 - SPOILERS

The penultimate season 2 episode of Peacemaker season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max, and "Like A Keith in the Night" concluded with plenty of bloody carnage after a misguided attempt to "rescue" Chris Smith, Emilia Harcourt and John Ecconomos.

Major spoilers follow.

As it turns out, Earth-X's version of Chris and Keith's father, Auggie Smith, aka the Blue Dragon, is not a Nazi. Although one could argue that his unwillingness to act in the face of a totalitarian, white supremacist society disqualifies him from "hero" status, he does at least recognize that something is very wrong with his world.

Auggie forgives Chris for the accidental death of his alternate universe counterpart, and agrees to allow his captives to return to their own reality... before being brutally murdered by Vigilante.

Believing his friends to be in imminent danger, Adrian seizes an opportunity to spring his attack when Auggie's back is turned, jumping through the window and stabbing him repeatedly in the neck. As Chris watches in disbelief, Keith is then overpowered and badly injured (though he does survive).

James Gunn and his guests discussed this shocking moment during the latest episode of the Peacemaker podcast, touching on Chase's reasons for taking such drastic action (to be fair, he wasn't aware that Chris' father was any different to the evil man he knew, and he is a psychotic killer at the end of the day).

James Gunn talks about Vigilante’s shocking actions in the last moments of Peacemaker Episode 7 pic.twitter.com/nwNPSxXGMu — DCU PRIME TV (@DCUPRIMETV) October 3, 2025

And we're back tonight to discuss Episode 7, "Like a Keith in the Night," with our pal Danielle Brooks on the #Peacemaker Companion Podcast! With my co-hosts @jennlholland & Steve Agee.



Watch now: https://t.co/UZxxum6EWh pic.twitter.com/Ygz7NRAQbF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 3, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

