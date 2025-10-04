PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions At The End Of Episode 7 - SPOILERS

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions At The End Of Episode 7 - SPOILERS

James Gunn has weighed-in on the shocking actions of Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, in the closing moments of the penultimate season 2 episode of Peacemaker...

The penultimate season 2 episode of Peacemaker season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max, and "Like A Keith in the Night" concluded with plenty of bloody carnage after a misguided attempt to "rescue" Chris Smith, Emilia Harcourt and John Ecconomos.

Major spoilers follow.

As it turns out, Earth-X's version of Chris and Keith's father, Auggie Smith, aka the Blue Dragon, is not a Nazi. Although one could argue that his unwillingness to act in the face of a totalitarian, white supremacist society disqualifies him from "hero" status, he does at least recognize that something is very wrong with his world.

Auggie forgives Chris for the accidental death of his alternate universe counterpart, and agrees to allow his captives to return to their own reality... before being brutally murdered by Vigilante.

Believing his friends to be in imminent danger, Adrian seizes an opportunity to spring his attack when Auggie's back is turned, jumping through the window and stabbing him repeatedly in the neck. As Chris watches in disbelief, Keith is then overpowered and badly injured (though he does survive).

James Gunn and his guests discussed this shocking moment during the latest episode of the Peacemaker podcast, touching on Chase's reasons for taking such drastic action (to be fair, he wasn't aware that Chris' father was any different to the evil man he knew, and he is a psychotic killer at the end of the day).

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 10/5/2025, 12:06 AM
Guess it would’ve been too much of a happy ending to just have his dad and brother come back to Peacemakers universe lol
Gizmoduck
Gizmoduck - 10/5/2025, 12:24 AM
i couldnt tell, but which vigilante killed his father?
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 10/5/2025, 12:46 AM
felt forced to me. That and peacemaker just watched the whole thing when hes supposed to be an elite soldier. And Keith was there in his suit and would have just started machine gunning everyone. I enjoyed the episode until then, but that last 5 minutes was just dumb decision after another for shock value. I liked season one but im bored with the pity party Chris has been throwing himself for 2 full seasons.

