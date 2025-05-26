PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Teases Season 2 SUPERMAN Connections, "Really Big" Cameos, And More - SPOILERS

The recent full trailer for Peacemaker season 2 confirmed the rumor that members of Superman's "Justice Gang," including Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, will appear, but it sounds like the sophomore season of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad spin-off will include more ties to the DCU reboot - as well as some cameos that won't be revealed beforehand.

"I developed it along the way, in conjunction with the other DC projects that we're doing, so it's very much connected to Superman and it's very much connected to what comes after," Gunn tells EW. "I had a rough idea of what I was going to do, but it was actually quite different than what the show ended up being."

Gunn also mentions a certain piece of tech that was introduced in season 1 that's going to play a much bigger role in season 2 and in Superman, as well as a "really, really big cameo" that sounds like it's being saved for the finale.

Possible spoilers ahead.

"You've seen what we call the QUC, the Quantum Unfolding Chamber, in the first season of Peacemaker, and we see more about that technology in Superman. The QUC is the center of the story in Peacemaker season 2... We see a lot of different characters from Superman in the [season], [including] Isabela and Nathan and Sean, and then we see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman. There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show."

The Quantum Unfolding Storage Area is an extradimensional room that was created by Christopher's father, Auggie Smith, aka White Dragon (Robert Patrick). Based on Gunn's comments, could this "pocket dimension" tech somehow explain why Peacemaker appears to encounter an alternate universe version of himself in the trailer? This tech may also allow Gunn to retcon the Justice League's appearance in the season 1 finale.

Finally, Gunn reveals that we pick up "roughly" two years after the events of season 1, with Peacemaker attempting to be taken seriously by the superhero community.

"We come into season 2 with Peacemaker knowing that he saved the world from the Butterflies," Gunn says. "He thinks he's a big star now, and he should be a real superhero. And we see at the very beginning of episode 1 that he's meeting with the group of superheroes from Superman, and he's basically interviewing for membership in the group. But they just mock him the entire time, so he's not taken seriously."

"He's still considered a punchline among all of the other metahumans, so he's starting the season in a bad place," he adds. "As are all of our heroes, all of the 11th Street kids — well, everybody but Vigilante [Freddie Stroma], who just always seems to be okay with everything."

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost."