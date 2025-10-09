PEACEMAKER Season 2 Ending Explained By James Gunn; Has Season 3 Been Greenlit By DC Studios? - SPOILERS

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Ending Explained By James Gunn; Has Season 3 Been Greenlit By DC Studios? - SPOILERS

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has explained Peacemaker Season 2's ending, including the introduction of two concepts that look set to be crucial to the DCU's future. He also addresses his Season 3 plans.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 09, 2025 11:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: Yahoo! News

Peacemaker season 2 didn't quite end with the bang that James Gunn repeatedly seemed to hint at in interviews and on social media (it seems the "really, really, really big cameo" was indeed Lex Luthor).

However, the DCU does have a new, heroic version of Checkmate. There's also Salvation, a prison planet discovered within the QUC that Chris Smith is currently the only inmate on, courtesy of the villainous Rick Flag Sr. (his plan is to eventually fill it with the world's criminal metahumans).

Yahoo! News spoke with the DC Studios co-CEO and asked him to explain his decision to bring those two very important elements into this shared world.

"Well, those are the two things that were always a part of this season," Gunn confirmed. "So when we sat down, even before I sat down with the writers room in DC, I had sort of mapped out what I thought the general story was, and two important aspects to that were Checkmate and especially Salvation." 

"Those were things that I had pitched to everybody before we ever came into DC and then after we came into DC and we met with the writers room and worked things out a little bit more," he continued. "That was always pretty instrumental in the overall, overarching story that I’m telling in the DCU, but also connected to it as well."

While Peacemaker is a vengeful Rick Flag Sr.'s guinea pig on Salvation (to see if Metahuman prisoners can survive there, which seems doubtful based on the noises we hear), Gunn maintains that Chris is an "important character," but confirmed that he has no plans for Season 3 right now. 

"This is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now," he explained. "That doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU."

As for Rick's new villainous status, it seems that was Gunn's plan all along, despite his seemingly being portrayed in a heroic light in the animated Creature Commandos

"We saw a guy in Creature Commandos, which, when you’re first watching that season, he seems like he’s the good guy, but he’s absolutely not," the filmmaker revealed. "He screws up everything again because he thinks he’s smarter than Waller, which he isn’t, and he falls for this woman, and is kind of played by her from the beginning. The fun thing about Rick Flag is he’s not this. He’s totally imperfect."

Still, Checkmate may be there to counter him. "You’ll definitely see Checkmate carrying through like they’re a thing now, so they’re a part of what’s going to happen, and I think they’re going to be really, really good at what they do," Gunn promised. "When we see them next, I think their circumstances will be a little bit different than the startup that they’re now."

We didn't revisit Earth-X in the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, and despite theories to the contrary, Captain Triumph (Keith Smith) didn't come seeking revenge. Gunn claims to have "plans" for the character, but admits that he hasn't "figured out exactly how it’s all going to work out, so I have to make sure I can do it."

You can hear more insights from Gunn and the cast of Peacemaker in the player below.

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Reveals Rick Flag Sr.'s Sinister Plan And Introduces The DCU's Version Of [SPOILER]
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Reveals Rick Flag Sr.'s Sinister Plan And Introduces The DCU's Version Of [SPOILER]
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn And Freddie Stroma Address Theories About Vigilante's Neurodivergent Status
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn And Freddie Stroma Address Theories About Vigilante's "Neurodivergent" Status

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/9/2025, 11:33 PM
@Matchesz - Julian Is James Gunn non binary son , the song is a tribute to the fearless child to endure a nazi América like the one we live in now...so be c
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 10/9/2025, 11:24 PM
Everything about this was TERRIBLE. How do you resolve NOTHING from this season? How do you not even resolve the storyline with Keith? Y'know, THE MAIN [frick]ING STORY OF THIS SEASON! What was the point of Earth X? What was the point of Rick Flag being alive on Earth X? What was the point of the Justice Society audition? The big reveal from the portals is a prison planet? That's it?! LMAO

Also, watching Gunns wife do the same cutsey act she used to gold dig him while Cena is forced to awkwardly play alone does not make for good TV. Neither does watching some guy prance around the stage like Mick Jagger for 5 minutes.

Awful. Just awful.

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/9/2025, 11:34 PM
Well at least he apologize for portraying white americana as nazis
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/9/2025, 11:51 PM
Overall I liked this season, but Damn S1 just felt so much more epic.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 10/10/2025, 12:03 AM
@ModHaterSLADE - this was a filler seasons but I liked it a lot.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/9/2025, 11:51 PM
I'm watching it now and I'm so [frick]ing bored during this Nelson concert scene.... This episode sucks so far. Let's see if anything interesting happens at all...
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/9/2025, 11:52 PM
OMG now a boring ass Ads and her girlfriend scene.... This show suuuuucks.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/9/2025, 11:53 PM
Now they are crying.... Wtf am i watching?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/9/2025, 11:54 PM
I wanna turn this shit off.... Only 15 mins left...
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/9/2025, 11:56 PM
I turned it off at Economos telling a lobster in a bar joke. Wtf is this shit? This is a finale?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/9/2025, 11:57 PM
Thought this show was supposed to be an important “must watch” following Superman but it was a complete waste of time. What an underwhelming season.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder