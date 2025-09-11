PEACEMAKER Season 2, Episode 4 "Need I Say Door?" Stills Reveal New Plot Details - SPOILERS

PEACEMAKER Season 2, Episode 4 "Need I Say Door?" Stills Reveal New Plot Details - SPOILERS

Ahead of tonight's new episode of Peacemaker, HBO Max has released a batch of new promo stills for "Need I Say Door?" which reveal some new details...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 11, 2025 11:09 AM EST
Peacemaker season 2, episode 4 hits HBO Max later tonight, and the streamer has now shared some new promo stills for "Need I Say Door?"

Mild spoilers ahead.

The teaser that aired after episode 3 revealed that Chris Smith is going to have his hands full with A.R.G.U.S. and new recruit Judomaster, and it looks like Eagly is going to have problems of his own with Michael Rooker's ruthless hunter.

"His name is Red St. Wild, and he's the world's foremost eagle hunter who is on a mission to kill Eagly," Gunn revealed to EW during a recent interview "We thought Eagly was probably the most popular character from season 1, and so in season 2, he has his own story with his nemesis, played by none other than the despicable Michael Rooker."

The stills also appear to reveal that episode 4 will feature a flashback, with Auggie Smith bringing his sons on a hunting trip. But will this take us back to the events of Chris and Keith's childhood in the main timeline, or the alternate universe? 

Gunn and several cast members have indicated that something is "off" in the seemingly perfect world Chris is currently so happy in, so maybe tonight's episode will give us a little more to go on.

Check out the images at the link below.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything." 

Will David Corenswet's Superman make a cameo? That's the prevailing theory, but there's a chance Gunn will take the opportunity to reintroduce some characters from The Suicide Squad.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

Forthas
Forthas - 9/11/2025, 11:54 AM
Wow....Red St. Wild looks so much like another DC character...Savant

User Comment Image

I mean it is just uncanny!

His voice sounds familiar too...It reminds me of one of the Superman robots...

User Comment Image

It is weird! I just can't explain it!
PC04
PC04 - 9/11/2025, 11:57 AM
@Forthas - ....you're onto something here....=)
TheRagman
TheRagman - 9/11/2025, 12:01 PM
Some version of Red Son. Supes is the big bad on Earth X.

That's gotta be it.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/11/2025, 12:06 PM
I hope this surprise is as big as he keeps hyping it to be, but I’ve got a feeling it’s be a big let down from the level of expectations he’s setting.

