PEACEMAKER Star John Cena Teases Season 2's Revamped Opening Credits Sequence

James Gunn has already confirmed that the second season will have a new opening credits sequence, and star John Cena has now hinted that the revamped dance number will be just as memorable...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2025 10:01 PM EST
When Peacemaker premiered back in 2022, the show's hilariously bizarre opening sequence soon became one of the biggest talking points, and fans can look forward to a brand-new dance number featuring the main cast when the HBO/Max series returns for its second season.

Writer director James Gunn has previously revealed that the credits sequence will be revamped for season 2, but we still don't know what to expect. We have heard that Wig Wam's "Do Ya Wanna Taste It" will be replaced by another song, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Star John Cena wasn't willing to divulge any details during an interview with Collider, but he does sound confident that fans will appreciate the new intro.

"I will say, filming the dance number in Season 1, even though it was written in the script the whole way through, so I knew months out we were going to film it, you still kind of scratch your head, like, 'Is this going to work?' Then, when it became such a part of the show, I think everybody this time was just so excited, and I really think that's going to show. I'm very happy with it. I want to say so much more, but I’ll just say I'm very happy with it. Everyone was super enthused and also understood how important it is this time around, and I really hope that shows. I know the show is great. In my mind, the opening number is great. I hope the world agrees."

"It's just a nice way to introduce everybody and also give everybody credit," Cena added. "I tip my hat to James Gunn. It does take a village, and gosh, we got so many heroes behind the camera. They should get a tip of the cap, too. So, it's a great way to thank everybody for putting a whole lot of effort into making something good."

A full trailer for Peacemaker season 2 has not been released, but you can check out the first footage at the link below along with the season 1 opening sequence.

Season 2 plot details are still under wraps, but there's a lot of speculation that the story will be at least partially set in an alternate universe.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was recently spotted on set featuring Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher's brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and the characters somehow finding themselves in a different part of the DC Multiverse would explain Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos in the season 1 finale, for example) didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

Peacemaker is set to return to our screens later this year.

Superman is gonna have a dance number
@HashTagSwagg - Batman made dance a canon part of being superhero....cant understand the problem
Can't wait , that opening is a modern day classic imo haha!!.

I thought Peacemaker S1 was solid so I'm looking forward to S2 , especially if it indeed is more "magical" this time around…

Chris & the team having to take on magic or a more supernatural threat could be fun!!.

Can't wait for more Vigilante.
@McMurdo - We need more Luigi Mangione's role models on media, now more than ever.

