PEACEMAKER: The 11th Street Kids Enter A New Dimension In Episode 6 Teaser - Possible SPOILERS

Episode 5 of Peacemaker season 2 is now streaming, and HBO Max has released a teaser for next week's episode.

"Back to the Suture" concluded with Chris Smith deciding to leave his world behind in an attempt to make the alternate dimension he's been spending so much time in his permanent home. Though Peacemaker feels his old life has nothing left to offer, his friends want him back, and the promo below reveals that the 11th Street Kids manage to access the portal door and follow Smith into the other reality.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Though the teaser is careful not to give too much away, the prevailing theory is that this dimension is actually some kind of Nazi universe (possibly Earth-X), which would explain why it seems to be populated solely by white people. If this proves to be accurate, Leyota Adebayo will likely be in serious danger.

There could be another explanation, but we do know that something is off with this reality, and James Gunn has previously revealed that the final few episodes will focus on Chris coming to the realization that the grass is not always greener.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything."

Check out the teaser for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”