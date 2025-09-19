PEACEMAKER: The 11th Street Kids Enter A New Dimension In Episode 6 Teaser - Possible SPOILERS

PEACEMAKER: The 11th Street Kids Enter A New Dimension In Episode 6 Teaser - Possible SPOILERS

HBO Max has released a teaser for next week's sixth episode of Peacemaker season 2, and it finds the 11th Street Kids walking through the interdimensional door in search of Chris...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 19, 2025 10:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Episode 5 of Peacemaker season 2 is now streaming, and HBO Max has released a teaser for next week's episode.

"Back to the Suture" concluded with Chris Smith deciding to leave his world behind in an attempt to make the alternate dimension he's been spending so much time in his permanent home. Though Peacemaker feels his old life has nothing left to offer, his friends want him back, and the promo below reveals that the 11th Street Kids manage to access the portal door and follow Smith into the other reality.

Possible spoilers ahead.

Though the teaser is careful not to give too much away, the prevailing theory is that this dimension is actually some kind of Nazi universe (possibly Earth-X), which would explain why it seems to be populated solely by white people. If this proves to be accurate, Leyota Adebayo will likely be in serious danger.

There could be another explanation, but we do know that something is off with this reality, and James Gunn has previously revealed that the final few episodes will focus on Chris coming to the realization that the grass is not always greener.

Critics were only provided with the first five episodes for review purposes, and Gunn recently explained why.

"I am the one who's keeping the three episodes away from everybody because there are too many surprises in those last three episodes," he revealed. "Especially 6 and 8, they are just crazy, my favourite things I've ever done of anything." 

Check out the teaser for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 below.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

PEACEMAKER Episode 5 Finally Brings Chris Smith And Rick Flag Sr. Together; Features SUPERMAN's [SPOILER]
Related:

PEACEMAKER Episode 5 Finally Brings Chris Smith And Rick Flag Sr. Together; Features SUPERMAN's [SPOILER]
PEACEMAKER Episode 5 Promo Seemingly Edited Following Charlie Kirk Shooting
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Episode 5 Promo Seemingly Edited Following Charlie Kirk Shooting

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MuadDib
MuadDib - 9/19/2025, 10:24 AM
I’m really enjoying the show, but have a sneaky suspicion that the hype for the big reveal will be a huge let down… here’s hoping I’m wrong
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/19/2025, 10:24 AM
Can someone explain to me what the story of this season is about
DSAC294
DSAC294 - 9/19/2025, 10:33 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Peacemaker making peace with himself
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 9/19/2025, 10:38 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - From the trailers, James Gunn’s wife banging a lot of dudes
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/19/2025, 10:48 AM
@Bucky74 - banging them every way possible
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 10:32 AM
Finally , it’s good to see Adrian in his Vigilante outfit though I think it’s made sense why he hasn’t had it thus far this season since there’s been no real fight until recently.

Honestly even though we still need to see the final 3 episodes , I still think the show has been solid and on par with S2 while having a different feel…

This season feels even more character focused in terms of it being more intimate & personal with the humor coming from peripheral characters more then Chris himself since he’s no longer the ignorant asshole he was in S1 and has been trying to be better.

Anyway looking forward to seeing how this wraps up with the 11th street kids and Judomaster being in the alt dimension aswell which makes me think even more that this seemingly ideal reality is gonna reveal its dark underbelly soon!!.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/19/2025, 10:33 AM
That 'I'm gonna need you to come with me, Miss' was a mislead. He's talking to Adebayo because she's Black. I've never been more sure we're getting EARTH-X and it's going to be glorious to watch the right wing bitch about it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 10:36 AM
@JackDeth - I have that feeling too unless the whole extras being all white was a mislead or someone in casting [frick]ed up lol
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/19/2025, 10:39 AM
@TheVisionary25 - There's a lot more clues than just that. Too many clues to ignore, honestly.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 10:52 AM
@JackDeth - interesting , what are those?

Also are Chris , his dad and his brother the only costumed heroes in that reality?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/19/2025, 10:41 AM
Also the entire Eagly subplot with Red St Wild felt so Looney Tunes in this episode and I mean that as a compliment since I know Gunn is a fan of that property.

That duck is indeed the Prime Eagle!!.

User Comment Image

It also just was a nice bit of universe building and fleshing out Eagly in a way as weird as it got.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder