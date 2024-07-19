SUPERMAN AND LOIS: First Season 4 Footage Teases The DEATH OF SUPERMAN

The CW has released the first footage from the fourth and final season of Superman and Lois, and while it's far from the full teaser we were hoping for (that won't arrive until after DC's SDCC panel), it does appear to confirm which iconic comic book storyline will be adapted for these last episodes.

Though this probably won't come as much of a surprise following the events of the season 3 finale and yesterday's poster highlighting the Man of Steel's tattered cape, it looks like the final season of the show will indeed take influence from The Death of Superman.

The promo is just a few seconds long, but it gives us a brief glimpse of Doomsday taking flight with Superman in his clutches, a tearful Lois Lane, and the villainous Lex Luthor.

Could he really be...



The full trailer of #SupermanAndLois the Final Season drops Saturday, July 27 after the #SDCC Hall H panel. pic.twitter.com/Ff5ycXhDcC — Superman & Lois (@cwsupermanlois) July 19, 2024

Fans figured it would only be a matter of time before Superman and Lois was cancelled when the news broke that James Gunn and Peter Safran had taken over as co-heads of the new DCU, and The CW announced that the popular DC Comics-based drama would finish up after season 4 late last year.

Superman and Lois concluding its run marks the end of an era for the Greg Berlanti-produced Arrowverse (or CWverse, if you prefer) that began with Arrow back in 2012.

“Over the last three seasons, Superman & Lois redefined both the superhero genre and family drama as Tyler, Elizabeth and the entire cast effortlessly portrayed these classic characters with new layers of depth and complexity that had never before been explored in the Superman universe,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW last November. “We are grateful for the years of hard work and graceful storytelling from the show’s writers, producers, actors and crew, as well as our terrific partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions. As Superman embarks on his final flight, the team is leaving us with an absolutely epic 10-episode must-watch-every-minute farewell to one of the most legendary CW families ever.”

“While we’re sad to say goodbye to Superman & Lois at the end of season four, we’re grateful for the time we’ve had with our amazing cast, crew, vfx teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that’s what was created — on and off screen,” added executive producers and co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. “We’d like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We’re thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can’t wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show’s history — Lex Luthor.”

Only four of the 12 Season 3 series regulars, Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop and Alex Garfin, have been confirmed to return for Season 4.

Superman and Lois returns for a special feature length premiere on Thursday, October 17 at 8pm ET/10pm PT.

How do you feel about Superman and Lois taking its final flight? Drop us a comment down below.