SUPERMAN AND LOIS Spoilers: A Monstrous Return Sets Up Next Week's Series Finale

The penultimate episode of Superman and Lois aired last night, and "To Live and Die Again" ended on an emotional cliffhanger to set up what promises to be a rematch for the ages in next week's series finale.

Spoilers follow.

Episode 9 concluded with the return of Doomsday in his even more monstrous and formidable final form, as the raging beast landed a powerful strike on the Man of Steel just as he was telling Lois how much he loved her.

Considering Supes was killed the last time he threw down with Doomsday, the odds are definitely not in the Man of Tomorrow's favour.

“I wanted it to be an emotional hit and to end it on an unresolved note,” writer/director Jai Jamison tells TV Line. “We’re just really playing on the stakes of that moment. And it’s a testament to Tyler, Bitsie, Michael and Alex. They all brought it.”

Jamison also hinted that our heroes are going to have to contend with yet another threat during the finale.

“Our characters are at their wits’ end. They’re at their breaking point. Superman is trying his best to hold his own against Doomsday, but Lex still hasn’t played his final card. Dealing with this monster is going to take everyone coming together to make it through.”

Check out a brief promo for the final ever episode of Superman and Lois below.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?