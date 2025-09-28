DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Explains Why He's Drawn To Playing SWAMP THING

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio has elaborated on why he feels so drawn to DC Comics' resident Earth Elemental, the Swamp Thing...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 28, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Swamp Thing

Vincent D'Onofrio currently stars as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, and will likely continue to appear as the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come. However, there is one particular DC Comics character he would jump at the chance to play.

D'Onofrio has expressed interest in playing Swamp Thing on social media in the past, and the actor explained what draws him to the powerful Earth Elemental in more detail during an appearance at LA Comic-Con over the weekend.

“I’ve always been attracted to people that are broken, and he’s like broken," said D'Onofrio. "He’s not only heart broken, but his whole life is broken into a million pieces. And it’s like the Hunchback of Notre Dame. He’s not attractive, he lives in a swamp, it’s tough you know? And he’s in love, and that’s an incredible thing. And also the narration. He was so emotional, and at times so touching, I couldn’t believe it. By the time the run of Swamp Thing that I’ve read [in my late 20’s or in my 30’s] but I think it’s just his emotional life.”

Could D'Onofrio actually get the opportunity to play Swamp Thing in the DCU at some point? Again, he is a little busy making Matt Murdock's life hell in the MCU at the moment, but time may be on his side.

Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is still attached to helm a Swamp Thing movie for DC Studios, but James Gunn recently revealed that the filmmaker has yet to turn in a script, so we might be waiting a while for any official word.

Mangold did previously share a few intriguing details on his plans for the character, while also explaining why he decided to make himself available for this particular project.

“As soon as I heard James Gunn was taking over DC, I just saw it as an opportunity to throw my hat down.”

Mangold also said that his take on the classic DC Comics character will be inspired by Frankenstein, and although James Gunn has previously stated that the movie will “investigates the dark origins of Swamp Thing” with a "much more horrific" story, the director clarified that he is "not specifically" targeting an R-rating.

No potential casting picks were brought up, but we have heard that It and John Wick Chapter 4 actor Bill Skarsgård might be in line to play Alec Holland, aka Swamp Thing. 

Kingpin Actor Vincent D'Onofrio Reiterates Desire To Play SWAMP THING In The DCU
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/28/2025, 3:03 PM
He should be drawn to deennounce the moral erosión the MCU Is provoking ... A female silver surfer Is just the Begining me denofrios ..América lives His darkest momentos
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/28/2025, 3:11 PM
the writing was on the wall and that 6 million box office success got him all ready to be jumping ship
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 9/28/2025, 3:15 PM
He got the size, the voice , the gravitas and acting chops so I say sign him up. His age is a problem but I don’t think we need to see another Swamp Thing origin movie.

If they do feel the need to do something that shows him as his human form and his origin then give him animated show on Max then introduce him in another film later. That or just give him a solo movie where he’s already swamp thing and introduce Dead Man, Dr Fate, Constantine, Etrigan, Zatanna, etc etc etc

I would love for them to start introducing more of the supernatural DC characters sooner than later and eventually lead up to a JL: Dark movie.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/28/2025, 3:21 PM
@BruceWayng - 100% onboard with your thoughts dude
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/28/2025, 3:20 PM
D'Onofrio: The 1st Big screen Thor!

?si=VghaZrWfml_H9jzA

My how times have changed for him. It's like he just gave up being in any kind of good shape.

However,the dude can act. Crazy good. I'd much prefer him for Swamp Thing as compared to Bill Skarsgård. Don't get me wrong, Bill is an amazing actor too. But, D'Onofrio would kill it with Swamp Thing.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/28/2025, 3:34 PM
@lazlodaytona - He’s 66, and he’s lost a decent amount of weight since starting DD for Netflix. I’d argue he’s in good shape. He said he was gaining weight then losing it then gaining it again to play Kingpin until recently(since they can costume around the weight issue, now).

But either way, he’s a prime choice for Swamp Thing.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/28/2025, 3:28 PM
Let him do it. He wants it. DO IT!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/28/2025, 3:33 PM
Sounds good , I think he could definitely pull of the role as he described but given his age (he’s 66) then I don’t think it will happen though I wouldn’t mind if he’s in the film as a different character…

Maybe someone like an Anton Arcane?.

User Comment Image

Anyway my pick for Alec Holland & Swamp Thing are…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

