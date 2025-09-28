DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio Explains Why He's Drawn To Playing SWAMP THING

Vincent D'Onofrio currently stars as Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, in Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again, and will likely continue to appear as the villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years to come. However, there is one particular DC Comics character he would jump at the chance to play.

D'Onofrio has expressed interest in playing Swamp Thing on social media in the past, and the actor explained what draws him to the powerful Earth Elemental in more detail during an appearance at LA Comic-Con over the weekend.

“I’ve always been attracted to people that are broken, and he’s like broken," said D'Onofrio. "He’s not only heart broken, but his whole life is broken into a million pieces. And it’s like the Hunchback of Notre Dame. He’s not attractive, he lives in a swamp, it’s tough you know? And he’s in love, and that’s an incredible thing. And also the narration. He was so emotional, and at times so touching, I couldn’t believe it. By the time the run of Swamp Thing that I’ve read [in my late 20’s or in my 30’s] but I think it’s just his emotional life.”

Could D'Onofrio actually get the opportunity to play Swamp Thing in the DCU at some point? Again, he is a little busy making Matt Murdock's life hell in the MCU at the moment, but time may be on his side.

Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is still attached to helm a Swamp Thing movie for DC Studios, but James Gunn recently revealed that the filmmaker has yet to turn in a script, so we might be waiting a while for any official word.

Mangold did previously share a few intriguing details on his plans for the character, while also explaining why he decided to make himself available for this particular project.

“As soon as I heard James Gunn was taking over DC, I just saw it as an opportunity to throw my hat down.”

Mangold also said that his take on the classic DC Comics character will be inspired by Frankenstein, and although James Gunn has previously stated that the movie will “investigates the dark origins of Swamp Thing” with a "much more horrific" story, the director clarified that he is "not specifically" targeting an R-rating.

No potential casting picks were brought up, but we have heard that It and John Wick Chapter 4 actor Bill Skarsgård might be in line to play Alec Holland, aka Swamp Thing.