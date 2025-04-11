The Kingpin Vincent D'Onoforio Wants To Play SWAMP THING In The DCU

Vincent D'Onoforio is best known for his role as Kingpin within Marvel television. He's been the antithesis to Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in the Netflix series Daredevil and the Disney+ original series Daredevil: Born Again. D'Onofrio has also appeared as Kingpin in The Punisher, Hawkeye, and Echo. His acting as the Kingpin and the physical presence as well as the emotional depth he brings to the character has been praised by both fans and critics.

Today on X, Vincent D’Onoforio was asked if there was a character other than Wilson Fisk that he would like to play. He very simply replied “Swamp thing”.

Swamp thing — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) April 10, 2025

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time D’Onoforio said he wants to play Swamp Thing. Back in 2024, he actually said, "These days, I don't know why...I don't if you guys are into DC like I am. Obviously I like Marvel too because that's my job. My comic books when I was a kid [were] Captain America, Spider-Man, Swamp Thing. Swamp Thing. I would really like to play Swamp Thing."

Swamp Thing was announced several years ago as a project under DC Studios first chapter titled Gods and Monsters. James Mangold, who directed Logan and The Wolverine, has been attached to the project as a director for quite some time. Have James Mangold and Vincent D’Onoforio talked? We don’t know yet, but this may be D’Onoforio throwing his hat in the ring to play Swamp Thing.

Not much is known about James Mangold’s Swamp Thing. It’s assumed that the movie will at least be some kind of light horror as the character is definitely on the scarier side, and it’s possible it will be rated R, but there is still very little known. Mangold did tell Variety way back in June of 2023 that he wanted Swamp Thing to be a standalone movie:

“While I’m sure DC views ‘Swamp Thing’ as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster,” he says. Mangold had been “toying for years with the idea of making a kind of Frankenstein movie,” he adds, so when James Gunn and Peter Safran took the reins at DC last fall, Mangold “put in a friendly call” to suggest himself. “Just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone.”

Swamp Thing had a series on the short lived DC only streaming service called DC Universe. The series naturally titled Swamp Thing and was supposed to be a horror show that focused not only on the titular character but on the town he resides in. The design for Swamp Thing was widely applauded, but there were other elements of the show that were much less well liked.

Vincent D’Onoforio could certainly bring a stellar performance to Swamp Thing. Whether the character will be brought to life through motion capture, entirely CGI, or practical effects, D’Onoforio could get the job done. He has the physicality to play Swamp Thing well and, if they choose practical effects, D’Onoforio already stands at a very tall six feet four inches. His voice could definitely be applicable to Swamp Thing as he changes it quite a bit for Kingpin and could do the same for the DC character.

