DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio's Dream DC Role Is A Far Cry From Marvel's Kingpin

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio's Dream DC Role Is A Far Cry From Marvel's Kingpin

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio is arguably perfect as the MCU's Kingpin of Crime, but the actor has now revealed his dream DCU role and it's a far cry from the grounded Wilson Fisk...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 01, 2024 08:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Vincent D'Onofrio is perhaps best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kingpin of Crime. He debuted as Wilson Fisk in Netflix's Daredevil in 2015 and has since appeared in the likes of Hawkeye and Echo.

Next up for the actor is Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, though rumour has it we'll eventually see the villain in a future Spider-Man movie.

However, should the opportunity present itself, there's one specific character in the DCU who D'Onofrio is eager to play: Swamp-Thing! Taking part in a Q&A at Dragon Con, he shared his love of the supernatural anti-hero. 

"These days, I don't know why...I don't if you guys are into DC like I am," D'Onofrio said. "Obviously I like Marvel too because that's my job. My comic books when I was a kid [were] Captain America, Spider-Man, Swamp-Thing. Swamp-Thing. I would really like to play Swamp-Thing."

You can listen to his comments in full below. 

This isn't the first time D'Onofrio has shared his love for Swamp-Thing as he's referenced the character several times on social media in recent years. 

As luck would have it, the role does appear to be up for grabs in DC Studios' new DCU. Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is officially attached to helm a Swamp-Thing movie, though whether D'Onofrio is a good fit for Alec Holland is up for debate.

"While I’m sure DC views 'Swamp Thing' as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster," the filmmaker said last year. Mangold added that he's been "toying for years with the idea of making a kind of Frankenstein movie."

When James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as DC Studios co-CEOs, he "put in a friendly call" to suggest himself. "Just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone."

Right now, Swamp-Thing appears to be years away from becoming a reality. Mangold is currently busy shooting his Bob Dylan biopic and, once he's done with that, is heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi

Would you like to see D'Onofrio as the DCU's Swamp-Thing?

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's D23 Trailer Has Leaked Online In Much Better Quality
Marvel Studios Reportedly Decided To Remove This MCU Superhero From DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
Recommended For You:

Marvel Studios Reportedly Decided To Remove This MCU Superhero From DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 9/1/2024, 9:00 AM
User Comment Image

Yes, please. I want this.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 9/1/2024, 9:00 AM
Swamp Thing is lit
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/1/2024, 9:02 AM
Just do it Gunn
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 9:09 AM
Interesting.

Idk if he’s a good fit for Alec Holland (atleast not in the age he is now) but I could see him as Swamp Thing , he could really bring forth the tragedy of the character imo.

Plus while this was more comedic & creepy , D’Onofrio did great playing a “creature” in MIB and has experience with prosthetic/makeup work aswell.

?si=TI9iGHwWLgV8I_MF
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 9:13 AM
I think he could make a good Gorilla Grodd tbh.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder