DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Vincent D'Onofrio's Dream DC Role Is A Far Cry From Marvel's Kingpin

Vincent D'Onofrio is perhaps best known for playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kingpin of Crime. He debuted as Wilson Fisk in Netflix's Daredevil in 2015 and has since appeared in the likes of Hawkeye and Echo.

Next up for the actor is Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, though rumour has it we'll eventually see the villain in a future Spider-Man movie.

However, should the opportunity present itself, there's one specific character in the DCU who D'Onofrio is eager to play: Swamp-Thing! Taking part in a Q&A at Dragon Con, he shared his love of the supernatural anti-hero.

"These days, I don't know why...I don't if you guys are into DC like I am," D'Onofrio said. "Obviously I like Marvel too because that's my job. My comic books when I was a kid [were] Captain America, Spider-Man, Swamp-Thing. Swamp-Thing. I would really like to play Swamp-Thing."

You can listen to his comments in full below.

Vincent D'Onofrio says he always wanted to play Swamp Thing. pic.twitter.com/8kp6mQciPb — Everything_DCU (@JeremyJLop) August 31, 2024

This isn't the first time D'Onofrio has shared his love for Swamp-Thing as he's referenced the character several times on social media in recent years.

As luck would have it, the role does appear to be up for grabs in DC Studios' new DCU. Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold is officially attached to helm a Swamp-Thing movie, though whether D'Onofrio is a good fit for Alec Holland is up for debate.

"While I’m sure DC views 'Swamp Thing' as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster," the filmmaker said last year. Mangold added that he's been "toying for years with the idea of making a kind of Frankenstein movie."

When James Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as DC Studios co-CEOs, he "put in a friendly call" to suggest himself. "Just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone."

Right now, Swamp-Thing appears to be years away from becoming a reality. Mangold is currently busy shooting his Bob Dylan biopic and, once he's done with that, is heading into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi.

Would you like to see D'Onofrio as the DCU's Swamp-Thing?