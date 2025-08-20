AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Spotted With VISION's Ruaridh Mollica - Is This The MCU's Wiccan And Speed?

Earlier this year, a first look at concept art from Avengers: Doomsday (possibly Avengers: Secret Wars) leaked online. As with any pre-production material, how much of that will make it into the movie remains to be seen, though it certainly gave us a better idea of what to expect.

One piece showed the Young Avengers—Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Cassie Lang, Wiccan, and Speed—assembled alongside Wong and Star-Lord. Many fans have questioned when and where Billy and Tommy were reunited following Agatha All Along's big cliffhanger ending. However, the upcoming Vision TV series has since cast Ruaridh Mollica in a mystery role believed to be Wiccan's missing twin.

A photo has surfaced on social media today showing Agatha All Along star Joe Locke and Mollica at a social gathering. We don't have any context beyond that, though fan theories are already plentiful.

Some are taking this as confirmation that these two will share the screen in Vision, with Wiccan finally tracking his brother down before both teenagers are reunited with their android father.

Others, meanwhile, think they're hanging out after shooting Avengers: Doomsday, but all we know for sure is that the two actors have met!

"I think Billy would learn a lot from Doctor Strange or someone," Locke previously said when asked about his MCU future. "He’s such a young magic person who knows what they’re doing. Obviously, in the comics, they have a connection. So I think that would be cool, but who knows?"

Asked shortly after the Agatha All Along finale whether he'd spoken with his on-screen mother, Elizabeth Olsen, Locke shared, "I haven’t. I’ve like heard from her through people, but we’ve never spoken. I obviously would absolutely love to."

Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision's title character, with James Spader set to return as Avengers: Age of Ultron's titular villain. Todd Stashwick and Faran Tahir, who is back as Raza from Iron Man, are also set to appear (as noted, the former is now confirmed as Paladin).

Recent weeks have seen T'Nia Miller cast as Jocasta, and Orla Brady and Emily Hampshire enlisted for F.R.I.D.A.Y. and E.D.I.T.H., respectively. As noted, Ruaridh Mollica is expected to play a mystery character widely believed to be Tommy Maximoff.

Vision—or Vision Quest —is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.