Good News For James Mangold's STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI May Be Bad News For DC Studios' SWAMP THING

Good News For James Mangold's STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI May Be Bad News For DC Studios' SWAMP THING

While we have a positive update on James Mangold's plans for Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, it sounds like it could be a while before the filmmaker is able to make time for DC Studios' Swamp Thing movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 25, 2025 11:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: SFFGazette.com

It's been almost two years since Star Wars Celebration was held in London, England. At the event, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Logan director James Mangold revealed his plans to head into a Galaxy Far, Far Away for a story about the First Jedi. 

While we know this untitled Star Wars movie - typically referred to as "Dawn of the Jedi" - will be set roughly 25,000 years before the events of The Phantom Menace, few updates have been shared since. That's likely because it's had to compete with A Complete Unknown for the filmmaker's attention. 

Today, we have an update on Mangold's Star Wars plans (via SFFGazette.com). It's said that the current idea is for the movie to begin shooting in December. The script, written by Mangold and Andor's Beau Willimon, will be completed by the summer and it's then casting will begin. 

That's a big step forward for the movie and a pretty good indication Lucasfilm has finally got its act together and plans to bring Star Wars back to the big screen where it belongs on a regular basis.

However, this means DC Studios' Swamp Thing won't begin production until well into 2026 (at the earliest). While a 2027 release is possible, a 2028 release for the DCU title now seems far more likely for Mangold's "standalone...very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster."

Back to Star Wars, and The Mandalorian and Grogu is in post-production for a 2026 release and George Nolfi (The Bourne Ultimatum) has just been tapped to rewrite Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Daisy Ridley-led Star Wars: New Jedi Order movie. 

During a recent interview, Mangold said, "To me, the really important aspects are the freedom to make something new. Beau Willimon and I, in relation to Star Wars, have been working on a script, and we'll see what happens. Do we find a way on the page to say something original?"

That is a challenge with a franchise like this and it's something many feel Mangold failed to achieve with the final Indiana Jones movie. 

However, a big part of what sets his Star Wars story apart from others is when it's set. "The Star Wars movie would be taking place 25,000 years before any known Star Wars movies takes place," he explained. "It's an area and a playground that I've always [wanted to explore] and that I was inspired by as a teenager."

"I'm not that interested in being handcuffed by so much lore at this point that it's almost immovable, and you can't please anybody."

Mangold isn't wrong there but if he fumbles the ball and delivers an origin story for the Jedi that doesn't sit well with fans, he might still face risk facing their wrath.

Whether Star Wars is still, well, Star Wars without those familiar locations and characters is hotly debated, particularly after The Acolyte - which took place hundreds of years before The Phantom Menace - struggled to strike a chord with viewers on Disney+. Does this origin story run the risk of being too different? 

Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi doesn't have a confirmed release date, and we don't anticipate seeing it in theaters until 2027 or 2028 at the earliest.

STAR WARS: NEW JEDI ORDER Movie Officially On Track With OCEAN'S 12 Writer On Board
Related:

STAR WARS: NEW JEDI ORDER Movie Officially On Track With OCEAN'S 12 Writer On Board
RUMOR: WONDER WOMAN & STAR TREK Actor Chris Pine Eyed For STAR WARS: ROGUE SQUADRON
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: WONDER WOMAN & STAR TREK Actor Chris Pine Eyed For STAR WARS: ROGUE SQUADRON

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/25/2025, 11:28 AM
Good News For James Mangold's STAR WARS: DAWN OF THE JEDI May Be Bad News For Fans of Good Movies
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/25/2025, 11:29 AM
So Lucasfilm is just going to give us random unrelated Star Wars movies every year again. Like last time.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/25/2025, 11:32 AM
Why the [frick] are we talking about a movie that doesn't even have a release date or even a confirmed director…..I mean really confirmed, as in, has no other project but the movie.

How does this bad news affect something that is not confirmed or even moving forward 🤷‍♂️

[frick]ing Gunn(Im talking about Swamp Thing, if your wondering)

I mean….. FOR [frick]S SAKE
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 11:55 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - chill the [frick] out you [frick]ing loon

I mean for [frick]s sake
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/25/2025, 11:39 AM
lol

Lucasfilm is so lost

Fire Kennedy

I know her white liberal female privilege will make it difficult
to get rid of her but come on

Star Wars is in shambles under her leadership
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/25/2025, 11:40 AM
Cool if true!!.

It would suck if Swamp Thing is pushed back because of it since I’m looking forward to that aswell , especially Mangold’s befitting gothic horror take on the character…

However if I had to choose between the 2 projects , I would choose Dawn of the Jedi for now since conceptually I find it more interesting.

Hope this happens sooner then later since I’m looking forward to it especially after finding out Beau Willimon is the co-writer of this since he did probably my favorite arc in Andor S1 which was the prison one.

User Comment Image

With the recent news of Ryan Gosling joining Levy’s movie aswell as Nolfi coming aboard the Rey film along with the rumors of this & Rogue Squadron , seems like Lucasfilm is really putting focus back on its film division again with full force which is good.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/25/2025, 11:40 AM

Well, Mangold's Star Wars project will die. If he doesn't have anything solid for Swamp thing within 6 months, dump his a$$ and get someone else.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 11:54 AM
It's funny how you don't cite MTTSH in this article, but you do on the website nobody goes to. Nice try. More made up shit from Twitter bots
marvel72
marvel72 - 1/25/2025, 12:00 PM
Well the current state of Disney Star Wars, I couldn't give a f*ck if this happens or not.

I want to see Swamp Thing more.

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/25/2025, 12:01 PM
Just glad we're getting a new Swamp Thing film after the 2019 show was axed. Gothic horror premise has me optimistic about it.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/25/2025, 12:08 PM
SwampThing will always be put on the back burner. That character was loved in the 90’s but underutilized in everything since.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder