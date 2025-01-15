SWAMP THING Director James Mangold Confirms His DCU Debut Will Be A "Standalone Gothic Horror Movie"

SWAMP THING Director James Mangold Confirms His DCU Debut Will Be A &quot;Standalone Gothic Horror Movie&quot;

Swamp Thing director James Mangold has confirmed he's approaching the DCU movie as a "standalone" project, even if DC Studios has franchise plans for Alec Holland! You can find his comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Jan 15, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filmmaker James Mangold has tackled many genres, whether it's biopics like Ford v Ferrari and his latest film A Different Man or action blockbusters Logan and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

As well as a Star Wars movie exploring the origin of the Jedi set 25,000 years in the past, Mangold has been tapped by DC Studios to take the helm of Swamp Thing. The character has starred in a short-lived TV series but this would mark the big screen debut for a character who fits well into the latter part of James Gunn's "Gods and Monsters" slate.

Talking to MovieWeb, Mangold addressed how he plans to address the DCU movie.  

"With Bob [Dylan] you have known quantities, yes, but there are ways to interpret them," he started. "With other kinds of IP, it gets to a religious level. Swamp Thing at DC, it's just a matter of - do we find a way on the page to say something original?" 

"While I'm sure DC views Swamp Thing as a franchise, I would be viewing it as a very simple, clean, Gothic horror movie about this man/monster," Mangold continued. "Just doing my own thing with this, just a standalone."

That sounds similar to Clayface, for example, and we can't imagine Gunn will have an issue with Swamp Thing being a standalone tale (plus, he can always use Mangold's movie as a launching platform for projects he won't be involved with; Justice League Dark immediately springs to mind).

"I've been afforded the chance [to work] in different genres, because people will finance it. If I was just a horror director and people only wanted to pay for my horror movies, that would be a different problem," the director later acknowledged. "But part of the joy is that you learn a lot when you are changing genres or the vernacular in some of the way you communicate in your art."

"I've learned a lot, whether it's making an action film, or whether it's making a Western and bringing those energies to a kind of superhero film or Marvel film. You not only learn things making one genre, but then you learn how to carry over lessons from that genre into another one that you might not expect," Mangold concluded.

Swamp Thing will investigate the dark origins of its title character. A release date hasn't been announced by DC Studios and it's unclear whether Mangold plans to start work on this or Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi first.

bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/15/2025, 10:18 AM
Fantastic
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/15/2025, 10:18 AM
For a character like Swamp Thing doing something isolated is probably for the best.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 10:20 AM
sounds good, just aim for a good film, no more shared universe bs
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/15/2025, 10:35 AM
@harryba11zack - huge fan of the campy 80s movie.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/15/2025, 10:20 AM
I never finished the show but from what I remember the first few episodes were great.

Hopefully this is too, even if the DCU seems super random 😒
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 1/15/2025, 10:21 AM
Sounds fantastic. I hope it's a great movie, cuz it's a great character
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/15/2025, 10:22 AM
This makes thew most sense and is easy for a character like Swamp Thing when you consider his legacy as an Avatar of the Green. There have been multiple Swamp Things. Nice standalone about one of them.
ZiggyStarman
ZiggyStarman - 1/15/2025, 10:23 AM
It doesn’t have to lead into another film, just as long as it feels apart of the vast universe and doesn’t contradict or conflict with it.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/15/2025, 10:24 AM
I’d be ok with this as long as we get a JL Dark movie are another project we’re Swamp Thing pops up in a cameo or a supporting role

We’ve already seen a solo/isolated Swamp Thing in the show that came out a few years ago on the short lived DC app. Granted there were cameos from Blue Devil and Xanadu(that Phantom Stranger cameo doesn’t count) but I love seeing Swamp Thing is a larger universe interacting with the likes of Dead Man and Constantine.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 10:25 AM
@BruceWayng - I wouldn't mind Chapter 1 wrapping up with Justice League Dark at all, but I think Justice League International might actually do so instead
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 10:24 AM
I wonder when we'll see it though, and whether or not that's earlier than his Star Wars movie
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 10:27 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah , I’m curious about which will be sooner

I honestly think both sound interesting especially the SW one so hope they happen.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 1/15/2025, 10:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - it's probably gonna be a long while though. Same with Waititi's Incal and Star Wars movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 10:38 AM
@bkmeijer1 - yeah most likely

Hoping for the best!!.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 1/15/2025, 10:27 AM
This is exciting news, but we could still be several years away from a Swamp Thing movie: "it's unclear whether Mangold plans to start work on this or Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi first."
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 1/15/2025, 10:33 AM
It’ll be a great time to bring back the theme/commentary of ruining our environment with toxic waste, oil spoils, dumping dead bodies in the swamp and bad content creators.
Ok maybe the last one isn’t a swamp thing problem.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 1/15/2025, 10:34 AM
Love the sound of that, just hoping this movie actually happens. He's easily my favorite DC character.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/15/2025, 10:36 AM
This is something that will give DC a major edge over Marvel, as Marvel's obsession with everything being connected has likely resulted in very good projects being ignored due to them not fitting in the "wider narrative".
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 1/15/2025, 10:37 AM
ooohhh like so James Gunn isnt entirely stupid and is going to attempt some decent stuff. Bet his brother does motion capture for Swamp Thing.
Needs to be real like the 80s version.
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 1/15/2025, 10:38 AM
Back to the Swamp!
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 1/15/2025, 10:45 AM
Broken Record here … but I thought COMMANDOS & Gunn did a wonderful job of having cameos & supporting roles to establish the greater DC world without it overwhelming the real story.

Great if SWAMPTHING is standalone … but bonus if they can continue to sprinkle the larger DC … if it fits …
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 11:00 AM
I used to think of Mangold as a bit snobbish but given my own observations & experiences about fandom nowadays , I can understand his attitude especially with him saying it’s at a religious level with those IP’s

People treat the comics in this regard as sacred texts and any movement away from what they deem “true” is sacrilegious which is hilarious to me considering even the creators or other creatives that have took on the characters have told the stories they want to tell which has had retcons , reimaginations and even introduction to new pieces of lore & characters.

Hell , we have entire lines now of creatives doing their own takes on characters and stories with the Ultimate & Absolute universes so let’s have flexibility people and be open minded.

Anyway , this sounds good imo so hope it happens since I’m looking forward to it!!.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 1/15/2025, 11:00 AM
This is the bullshit I’m talking about with Gunn.

Now this [frick]er is saying it’s going to be a stand-alone.

These [frick]ers really need to stop talking so much.

Now all of us we be asking , where is the connection?

For [frick]s Sake
LeonNova
LeonNova - 1/15/2025, 11:05 AM
@THEKENDOMAN - It’s not that deep. He’s just saying this movie stands on its own without going out of its way to connect to or set up other DCU projects. It doesn’t mean the film isn’t in the DCU or he won’t crossover with other characters later.

