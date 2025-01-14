Neil Gaiman Denies Recent Allegations: "[I've] Never Engaged In Non-Consensual Sexual Activity With Anyone"

Yesterday, New York Magazine published an in-depth piece titled, “There Is No Safe Word,” which outlined - in disturbing detail - new allegations of sexual assault that have been made against acclaimed comic book and novel writer, Neil Gaiman.

This follows earlier accusations from five women (four of whom were interviewed for the new article) that came to light last year. A police report was filed, but the investigation was ultimately dropped.

We're not going to go into the sickening events described in the piece, but if you do decide to read it (you'll find a non-paywall version below), be warned that it contains a number of graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

Here's a non-paywalled link to the Neil Gaiman article. It's an important read, but definitley not a light one - an unfathomably harrowing account of sexual abuse. In a just world, neither Gaiman nor Amanda Palmer would know another day's peace.https://t.co/oZ4r5E4Nns — aimée 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@sapphyreblayze) January 13, 2025

Gaiman - who is best known for his work on The Sandman, as well as the likes of American Gods, Good Omens, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane - has now shared a lengthy response to his personal blog, in which he denies all of the allegations against him.

"As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.

I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides. And I also realise, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better. I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people's hearts and feelings, and that's something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people's. I’ve spent some months now taking a long, hard look at who I have been and how I have made people feel. Like most of us, I’m learning, and I'm trying to do the work needed, and I know that that's not an overnight process. I hope that with the help of good people, I'll continue to grow.

I understand that not everyone will believe me or even care what I say but I’ll be doing the work anyway, for myself, my family and the people I love. I will be doing my very best to deserve their trust, as well as the trust of my readers. At the same time, as I reflect on my past – and as I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged – I don't accept there was any abuse. To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do."

There are a number of projects based on Gaiman's work on the horizon, including a second season of The Sandman at Netflix, the Amazon miniseries Anansi Boys, and the concluding 90-minute episode of Good Omens. It's unclear if any of them will be impacted.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline: Confidential 24/7 Support by clicking here or calling 800.656.HOPE (4673).