Neil Gaiman Denies Recent Allegations: "[I've] Never Engaged In Non-Consensual Sexual Activity With Anyone"

Neil Gaiman Denies Recent Allegations: &quot;[I've] Never Engaged In Non-Consensual Sexual Activity With Anyone&quot;

Following Monday's piece detailing the sickening sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, the acclaimed author has shared a response, and he has denied all accusations...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 14, 2025 06:01 PM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman

Yesterday, New York Magazine published an in-depth piece titled, “There Is No Safe Word,” which outlined - in disturbing detail - new allegations of sexual assault that have been made against acclaimed comic book and novel writer, Neil Gaiman.

This follows earlier accusations from five women (four of whom were interviewed for the new article) that came to light last year. A police report was filed, but the investigation was ultimately dropped.

 We're not going to go into the sickening events described in the piece, but if you do decide to read it (you'll find a non-paywall version below), be warned that it contains a number of graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

Gaiman - who is best known for his work on The Sandman, as well as the likes of American Gods, Good Omens, and The Ocean at the End of the Lane - has now shared a lengthy response to his personal blog, in which he denies all of the allegations against him.

"As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.

I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides. And I also realise, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better. I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people's hearts and feelings, and that's something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people's. I’ve spent some months now taking a long, hard look at who I have been and how I have made people feel. Like most of us, I’m learning, and I'm trying to do the work needed, and I know that that's not an overnight process. I hope that with the help of good people, I'll continue to grow.

I understand that not everyone will believe me or even care what I say but I’ll be doing the work anyway, for myself, my family and the people I love. I will be doing my very best to deserve their trust, as well as the trust of my readers. At the same time, as I reflect on my past – and as I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged – I don't accept there was any abuse. To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do."

There are a number of projects based on Gaiman's work on the horizon, including a second season of The Sandman at Netflix, the Amazon miniseries Anansi Boys, and the concluding 90-minute episode of Good Omens. It's unclear if any of them will be impacted.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline: Confidential 24/7 Support by clicking here or calling 800.656.HOPE (4673).

THE SANDMAN Author Neil Gaiman Has Been Accused Of Horrific Sexual Abuse Crimes By Multiple Women
Related:

THE SANDMAN Author Neil Gaiman Has Been Accused Of Horrific Sexual Abuse Crimes By Multiple Women
YOUNG WERTHER Star Douglas Booth Teases His Role In THE SANDMAN Season 2 And Scale Of Series (Exclusive)
Recommended For You:

YOUNG WERTHER Star Douglas Booth Teases His Role In THE SANDMAN Season 2 And Scale Of Series (Exclusive)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/14/2025, 6:28 PM
Of course he will deny it. No predator will come out and say "Yes I did those things and it was a mistake" if he admits it he will kiss his career goodbye. On the other end of the spectrum. It's a shame when innocent men get roped into a woman's lies and has their life completely destroyed over it. Not saying he's innocent just saying that there have been innocent men whose lives were destroyed over a female's lies.
Evansly
Evansly - 1/14/2025, 6:29 PM
Gaiman was one of my favorite authors. Obviously we don't know exactly what happened but this isn't a good light and I'm not sure I will continue reading his books
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/14/2025, 6:31 PM
@Evansly - the Sandman is and remains my favorite comic series. But I understand reading anything new by Gaiman - provided he's guilty - is not an appealing prospect.
Evansly
Evansly - 1/14/2025, 6:37 PM
@MarkCassidy - For me he always did a great job of giving you just enough detail for my imagination to kick into drive.

I can't really say much would "clear" him at this point, it's very much he said she said
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 1/14/2025, 6:32 PM
He’s a writer so he will spin these allegations. “Half-recognize”…bullshit.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/14/2025, 6:37 PM
I don't believe his accusers. I don't know him personally, but I feel like this is a ploy to dismantle his IP rights over Sandman before S2 hits.

I believe this show will be better than expected, and what better way to destroy someone, than bring up alleged immoral interaction from way back when.

Long story short:

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Until then...

User Comment Image
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/14/2025, 6:38 PM
I find this all hysterically ironic considering his stance on the "me too" and whole giga feminist nonsense.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/14/2025, 6:38 PM
Believe all women.
Diend
Diend - 1/14/2025, 6:39 PM
The problem Neil Gaiman finds himself in is that he allowed himself to indulge the myth of the sexually liberated left.

These are a people who claim to value free love and sexual companionship, while at the same time preaching that sex is a horrific act of violence where men are always the abusers and women are always the victims.

They want wild kinky fetishes and polycule relationships, but if a woman says "he was too persistent" you are on par with Bill Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein.

You literally cannot win with this setup. These people are a living contradiction.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/14/2025, 6:40 PM
What else would you expect from a guy who calls himself Gay-man

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder