Neil Gaiman Dropped By Dark Horse Comics Following Sexual Assault Allegations; ANANSI BOYS Cancelled

Following last week's New York Magazine piece outlining horrific allegations against acclaimed author Neil Gaiman, Dark Horse Comics has announced that the Anansi Boys series has been cancelled...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 25, 2025 02:01 PM EST
Following last week's New York Magazine piece outlining - in disturbing detail - new allegations of sexual assault made against Neil Gaiman, the acclaimed writer has been dropped by Dark Horse Comics.

The publisher sent out the following Tweet on Friday night.

“Dark Horse takes seriously the allegations against Neil Gaiman and we are no longer publishing his works. Confirming that the Anansi Boys comic series and collected volume have been cancelled."

As far as we know, Amazon’s upcoming TV adaptation of Anansi Boys has not been affected by the allegations, and nor has the second season of Netflix's The Sandman (though a third seems unlikely).

The NYM piece, titled "There is no Safe Word," contains a number of sickening accounts of the events that are said to have transpired. If you do decide to read it (you'll find a non-paywall version below), be warned that it includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault.

Shortly after the article was published, Gaiman shared a lengthy response to his personal blog, in which he denies all of the allegations against him.

"As I read through this latest collection of accounts, there are moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen. I’m far from a perfect person, but I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Ever.

I went back to read the messages I exchanged with the women around and following the occasions that have subsequently been reported as being abusive. These messages read now as they did when I received them – of two people enjoying entirely consensual sexual relationships and wanting to see one another again. At the time I was in those relationships, they seemed positive and happy on both sides. And I also realise, looking through them, years later, that I could have and should have done so much better. I was emotionally unavailable while being sexually available, self-focused and not as thoughtful as I could or should have been. I was obviously careless with people's hearts and feelings, and that's something that I really, deeply regret. It was selfish of me. I was caught up in my own story and I ignored other people's. I’ve spent some months now taking a long, hard look at who I have been and how I have made people feel. Like most of us, I’m learning, and I'm trying to do the work needed, and I know that that's not an overnight process. I hope that with the help of good people, I'll continue to grow.

I understand that not everyone will believe me or even care what I say but I’ll be doing the work anyway, for myself, my family and the people I love. I will be doing my very best to deserve their trust, as well as the trust of my readers. At the same time, as I reflect on my past – and as I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged – I don't accept there was any abuse. To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone. Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality. I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can't accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn't do."

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, you can contact RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline: Confidential 24/7 Support by clicking here or calling 800.656.HOPE (4673).

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/25/2025, 2:49 PM
he phucked
GameOn
GameOn - 1/25/2025, 2:50 PM
Damn, feels like allegations come out weekly now. I hope the consequences and publicity that accompanies them makes it so they cut this shit out (and also, ya know, SA is an awful thing to do).
Batmangina
Batmangina - 1/25/2025, 2:50 PM
Neil got Me Too'd the [frick] out of business - and after all that feminism of his. Damn shame.

He should have just Louis CK'd in the corner by himself.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/25/2025, 2:54 PM
@Batmangina - I can't help but notice that these pro feminist men tend to be major women abusers.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 1/25/2025, 2:51 PM
From what I've heard of the situation if some of these acts are remotely true he's a sick little dude. With that being said, looking past the artist, ANANSAI Boys was pretty entertaining, shame.
BassMan
BassMan - 1/25/2025, 2:53 PM
A shame, if it’s true he needs to be held accountable. Really enjoyed his work, but a monster is a monster.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/25/2025, 2:58 PM
This bird is baked
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/25/2025, 2:58 PM
I love American Gods. It's one of my favorite pieces of fiction, but this dude turned out to be one messed up jackass. I'm sure there are similar snakes nearby lol
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 1/25/2025, 3:02 PM
What if he's like... oh I dunno... innocent and wrongfully accused? Just saying.

