THE SANDMAN Dreams Up Rotten Tomatoes Score As First Season 2 Reviews Arrive

THE SANDMAN Dreams Up Rotten Tomatoes Score As First Season 2 Reviews Arrive

The first six episodes of The Sandman season 2 are now streaming on Netflix, and critics have been weighing in with their thoughts on what will be our final visit to The Dreaming...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2025 08:07 PM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman

The Sandman season 2, Vol. 1 is now streaming on Netflix, and critics have been sharing their verdicts on the first six episodes of what will be our final visit to The Dreaming since the embargo lifted earlier today.

After initially generating a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score when the first few reviews hit, Vol. 1 has now dropped to 75% based on 16 write-ups. That score is likely to fluctuate, but the consensus seems to be that this adaptation of the later storylines from Neil Gaiman's seminal saga doesn't quite match up to the first season.

Mileage is almost certain to vary depending on whether you're a fan of the source material, which some of the more negative reviews pretty much use as the basis of their criticism.

You can have a read through the reviews and reactions at the links below.

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.

THE SANDMAN: Morpheus Has A Message For Lucifer In New Clip From Tomorrow's Season 2 Premiere
Related:

THE SANDMAN: Morpheus Has A Message For Lucifer In New Clip From Tomorrow's Season 2 Premiere
THE SANDMAN: First Season 2 Clip And New Character Posters Spotlight Debuting Members Of Dream's Family
Recommended For You:

THE SANDMAN: First Season 2 Clip And New Character Posters Spotlight Debuting Members Of Dream's Family

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Kurban
Kurban - 7/3/2025, 8:36 PM
The casting for this show is awful.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 7/3/2025, 8:44 PM
@Kurban - AWFUL
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2025, 8:40 PM
Awful casting... awful Rush chapters...puré slop..glad Gaiman Is taking the Big L for being a diddler
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/3/2025, 8:58 PM
This show isn’t bad. Season two took to damn long, so I don’t care.
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 7/3/2025, 9:15 PM
"The cast is Awful"

Nah Dawgs, imma gunna need to know why without the words Woke, DEI, Agenda, The Message or any other nonsense buzzword
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2025, 9:35 PM
Cool , good to see the generally positive reception so far so hopefully that “score” continues to climb up rather then go down!!.

Are these reviews just for the first half or the entire season since they are splitting it up with 6 now , 5 on the 24th and a special on the 31st?.

If it’s the former then the reviews are subject to change positively or negatively even more depending on how the latter half wraps it up so we’ll see.

Also not too surprised about the season having some disjointedness since this take is very Dream focused in regards to his arc and relationships so they have tried to make it more serialized while the comics themselves are somewhat anthological which is bound to create some issues.

Anyway , still looking forward to it since I liked S1!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder