THE SANDMAN Season 2 Teaser Reveals First BTS Look At Thor, Loki, Shivering Jemmy, And More

Netflix has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the second season of The Sandman, and it reveals first looks at several new characters who will be joining the show...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 20, 2024 08:09 AM EST
As Geeked Week continues, Netflix has confirmed that we will return to the Dreaming at some point next year, and we have our first look at some behind-the-scenes footage from season 2 of The Sandman via a new featurette.

The teaser includes shots from two key sequences: The Endless family meeting that kickstarts the events of Season of Mists (and actually lays the groundwork for the entire saga), and the banquet Morpheus holds in his realm in an attempt to find the right person (well, deity, fairy, or demon) to take up a very important position.

In addition to interviews with the likes of Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby Howell Baptiste (Death), the footage gives us a first glimpse of Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor, Clive Russell as Odin, Freddie Fox as Loki, Shivering Jemmy (we're not sure who has been cast in this role), and more.

WhatsOnNetflix recently revealed the titles of the first six (of what is believed to be 12 in total) episodes.

The Song of Orpheus

More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold

Brief Lives

Family Blood

The Ruler of Hell

Season of Mists

If you've read the comic, these titles will make a lot more sense, but if this is indeed just the first of two volumes, it seems clear that season 2 will fully adapt both the "Brief Lives" and "Season of Mists" arcs, before possibly even moving on to "The Kindly Ones."

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review here.

"There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way."

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell Baptiste as Death, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Donna Preston as Despair, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Charles Dance as black magician Roderick Burgess, and Sanjeeve Bhaskar as Cain. Joely Richardson plays Ethel Cripps, while David Thewlis takes on the role of her son John Dee, aka the deranged Dr. Destiny.

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/20/2024, 8:43 AM
This show showed have looked like an early years Tim Burton film, some things are good about show but the lack of the gothic aesthetic from the books blows. Also Desire should look desirable, not repulsive.
ChristAlrighty
ChristAlrighty - 9/20/2024, 9:08 AM
@HashTagSwagg - wrong.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/20/2024, 8:48 AM
It sounds and looks good imo!!.

As someone unfamiliar with the comic , it’s cool that we will be seeing their various other takes on deity’s and such like Thor ,Loki & Odin.

Anyway , looking forward to it since I liked S1!!.

User Comment Image

However it’s unfortunate that the Neil Gaiman allegations have cast a shadow on this show , hopefully the cast don’t have to answer for the writers apparent misdeeds come the press tour.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/20/2024, 8:48 AM
what happened to despair? why is she so different, but desire is comic accurate? i understand not being naked, but she doesnt even have an ounce of despair
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/20/2024, 8:57 AM
@Superheromoviefan - She's putting more effort into her look than Desire who looks like a modern day junkie. if they are following the book then isn't this family meeting suppose to be a flashback? to take place prior to the beginning of the show set sometime around 1718? so why does Desire have modern tattoos?
User Comment Image
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/20/2024, 9:07 AM
@harryba11zack -
no, this is obiously the firt meeting from the comic based on death's cloths and even if it were in 1718 despair never looked like that
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/20/2024, 9:13 AM
@Superheromoviefan - s1 already showed that we were not gonna get a pale fat naked lady walking around
User Comment Image
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/20/2024, 9:19 AM
@Superheromoviefan - This is supposed to be the family dinner flashback when Desire baits Dream... but yeah, I think Despair was always just a pale, naked blob in the comics, and they were never gonna go that route. They actually made her character much better in her Deadboy Detectives scene.
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/20/2024, 9:26 AM
@MarkCassidy -
but they did go with the ridiculous lingerie with desire
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/20/2024, 9:27 AM
@harryba11zack - but thats not in bht
she looks like she is gonna go to prom
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 9/20/2024, 9:28 AM
@Superheromoviefan - they did.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 9/20/2024, 9:07 AM
This show was disappointing… Lucifer vs Sandman was soooo dumb.
braunermegda
braunermegda - 9/20/2024, 9:31 AM
@slickrickdesigns - what do you mean, it's literally a transcript from the comics
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 9/20/2024, 9:16 AM
I never got past the first episode. Perhaps I should go back and give it another shot
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/20/2024, 9:18 AM
@Izaizaiza - I would. It took a couple of episodes to get cooking, but it finished strong.

