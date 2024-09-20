THE SANDMAN Season 2 Teaser Reveals First BTS Look At Thor, Loki, Shivering Jemmy, And More

As Geeked Week continues, Netflix has confirmed that we will return to the Dreaming at some point next year, and we have our first look at some behind-the-scenes footage from season 2 of The Sandman via a new featurette.

The teaser includes shots from two key sequences: The Endless family meeting that kickstarts the events of Season of Mists (and actually lays the groundwork for the entire saga), and the banquet Morpheus holds in his realm in an attempt to find the right person (well, deity, fairy, or demon) to take up a very important position.

In addition to interviews with the likes of Tom Sturridge (Dream) and Kirby Howell Baptiste (Death), the footage gives us a first glimpse of Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor, Clive Russell as Odin, Freddie Fox as Loki, Shivering Jemmy (we're not sure who has been cast in this role), and more.

It's time to return to the Dreaming. Go inside the set of The Sandman Season 2, coming to Netflix in 2025. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/oqM00taaTl — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) September 20, 2024

WhatsOnNetflix recently revealed the titles of the first six (of what is believed to be 12 in total) episodes.

The Song of Orpheus

More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Hold

Brief Lives

Family Blood

The Ruler of Hell

Season of Mists

If you've read the comic, these titles will make a lot more sense, but if this is indeed just the first of two volumes, it seems clear that season 2 will fully adapt both the "Brief Lives" and "Season of Mists" arcs, before possibly even moving on to "The Kindly Ones."

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review here.

"There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way."

The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Kirby Howell Baptiste as Death, Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Donna Preston as Despair, Stephen Fry as Gilbert, Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Charles Dance as black magician Roderick Burgess, and Sanjeeve Bhaskar as Cain. Joely Richardson plays Ethel Cripps, while David Thewlis takes on the role of her son John Dee, aka the deranged Dr. Destiny.