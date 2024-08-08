GAME OF THRONES Star Kit Harington On Why He Will "Never" Watch HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

GAME OF THRONES Star Kit Harington On Why He Will &quot;Never&quot; Watch HOUSE OF THE DRAGON

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow across all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, has explained why he has no intention of watching HBO's prequel series, House of the Dragon...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 08, 2024 12:08 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: Via SFF Gazette

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has no intention of watching House of the Dragon, but his decision has nothing to do with anything he's heard about the quality of the show.

The Eternals actor, who played Jon Snow across eight seasons of HBO's fantasy drama series, explained that he simply finds it too difficult to revisit the world of Westeros after spending so much time on the original show.

“I just can’t watch it,” Harington tells Variety. “I think, for me, it’s just I’ve spent too long there. And I wish them all the best. I hear it’s wonderful and going really well. But I don’t think I’ll ever watch that show, and I don’t think I’ll watch Game of Thrones again for a few years.”

Despite these misgivings, Harington was all set to return as the honourable "bastard" of Winterfell turned rightful heir to the Iron Throne for a sequel series, but recently conformed that the project has been shelved indefinitely.

“Currently, it’s off the table because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," Harington explained. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

Harington had previously been somewhat tight-lipped about the potential spin-off during interviews, and he notes that this was because "I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen."

Though a creative team was never made public, A Song of Ice and Fire saga writer George R.R. Martin revealed that the project did have writers and a showrunner attached on his personal blog last year.

“Yes, it was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Though the final season of Game of Thrones does have its share of defenders, it was widely considered to be a disappointing swansong for the mega-popular fantasy drama series. The final two episodes, in particular, came in for a lot of backlash thanks to some highly controversial creative decisions, one of which saw fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) "break bad" by laying waste to King's Landing and the thousands of innocent people who lived there just so she could take her revenge on Cersi Lannister (Lena Headey).

Then, in the series finale, Jon Snow killed his lover/aunt when he realized that she'd succumbed to madness. He admitted his crime, but escaped execution and was sent back to The Wall. The last time we saw Jon, he was leading the remaining members of the Night's Watch beyond the Wall into Wildling territory.

Harington made his MCU debut as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight, in Eternals, but he is not expected to reprise the role for the upcoming Blade reboot after Mahershala Ali (or at least, his voice) showed up in the movie's post-credits scene. 

Related:

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 2 Director Talks GAME OF THRONES Cameo As Actress Who Played [SPOILER] Is Revealed
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/8/2024, 12:10 PM
well good for him, he dodged a bullet. hotd had a strong first season but sadly it's gone to shit.
QuietStorm
QuietStorm - 8/8/2024, 12:17 PM
We'll always have this Jon Snow!
User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 8/8/2024, 12:18 PM
It's a shame this is the one that died. Out of all the spinoffs I've heard of, this was the one I actually had interest in seeing.

Being on that side of the wall seems like it's ripe for a lot of cool fantasy stuff that I would have loved to see them lean into. More undead, straggler white walkers, giants they thought were all dead, etc, etc. while I am enjoying house of the dragon, its just more of GoT with extra dragons in it. It would have been nice to get something within GoT, but with a bit of a different feeling.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/8/2024, 12:42 PM
@RedFury - to be honest i feel they can revisit it anytime within the next 30 years or so as long as there's a good story to tell.

Let all the other stories get their time to shine then die off, people will forget about them for a while and then Snow will be the one to reintroduce people to Westeros. Hopefully Harrington will still be alive and well. Same for me, lol, to see it happen.
RedFury
RedFury - 8/8/2024, 12:48 PM
@Conquistador - that's a good point. Since it takes place after GoT, it's not like they have a timeline they need to fit it into. Kit could age some more, and it would give Jon Snow even more credence if we catch up with him after he's been out there doing his thing for a while.

I think you're onto something. They need to start poking George for some ideas before he crokes too lol.
tmp3
tmp3 - 8/8/2024, 12:21 PM
Finally got around to reading the books recently, and they really are incredible. Storm of Swords might honestly be one of the greatest fantasy novels I’ve ever read. Kit was solid as Jon, but the last 2 seasons (and most of season 6, if we’re honest) really are an unsalvageable disaster. Still need to catch up on the new HOTD season, but I don’t think a Jon Snow show would have really worked. Really excited for the Dunk & Egg show though, based on everything I’ve read. I think they have an Aegon’s Conquest show in the works too? Interested to see how that goes
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 8/8/2024, 12:26 PM
I stopped watching after they cut a kids head off. Too many episodes with babies dying and children being mistreated. Life is depressing as it is, I don’t need to see things like that when I want to be entertained.
Ghoul
Ghoul - 8/8/2024, 12:44 PM
I’m still in on house of the dragon. I think the second half of this season in particular suffered from the writers strike and HBO taking off two episodes from 10 to 8. The finale clearly led into another episode at least and you can see them stretching the writing they had. If there was no writers strike they could’ve adjusted the loss of two episodes better and more smoothly, or even been able to do the full 10. Rhaena’s sheepstealer storyline suffered too. I truly think this seasons missteps are forgiveable and fixable in season 3. I blame hbo not the writers or Condal.
Ojeet78
Ojeet78 - 8/8/2024, 12:57 PM
The drop in quality for season 08 was akin to a dragon falling from the sky.
Fogs
Fogs - 8/8/2024, 1:07 PM
@Ojeet78 - I still can't believe it when I think about it. Never seen anything like it. Series was 10/10 to that moment (yeah, I don't hate S7 like many).

