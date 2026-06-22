House Of The Dragon Spoilers: Season 3 Gets Underway With An Epic Battle And A Major Death

House Of The Dragon Spoilers: Season 3 Gets Underway With An Epic Battle And A Major Death

The Season 3 premiere of House of the Dragon, "Salt and Sea, Fire and Blood," is now streaming, and the episode features plenty of action as well as some significant deaths...

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By MarkCassidy - Jun 22, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: Via SFF Gazette.com

The Season 3 premiere of House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO, and the episode features the brutal naval clash known as the Battle of the Gullet, which was originally supposed to close out Season 2 before the 2023 writers' strike forced significant changes.

The battle continues the conflict between the Blacks and the Greens, and while Rhaenyra Targaryen's (Emma D’Arcy) forces ultimately triumph thanks to a daring move by the Sea Snake Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), the victory comes at great cost.

When Baela (Bethany Antonia) loses control over her dragon after her sister Rhaena (Phoebe Campbell) appears riding the wildly unpredictable Sheapstealer, Jace Velaryon attempts to help, but when he flies into range of a Triarchy ship, his dragon Vermax is struck with a harpoon.

The beast is dragged underwater to drown, and when Jace swims to the surface, he is immediately hit with a volley of arrows.

While speaking to THR, actor Harry Collett revealed that he has actually known about his character's demise since the first season.

“Luckily, I found out what happened to Jace round about season one,” says Collett. “So it wasn’t a shock, and I’m glad! I don’t think it should be that way. I think it’s quite mean, which Ryan would never do: don’t tell the actor, then get them to the script read-through, and that’s when they find out: ‘What? I’m dead?’ Luckily, it’s nothing like that. You find out the fate of the characters when you get cast. Some things may change, but nothing that drastic.”

"I was really struggling with trying to float above the water as a lifeless body and not breathing in any water," the actor said in a separate interview with EW. "The waves kept hitting my nose and I was choking on so much water…. I did, in the end, hold my breath. Arrow went in, I closed my eyes, floated above the water, and then held my breath until they said cut. Obviously, I'm moving to keep myself afloat and that's tiring. I was taking little breaths every single time. So it was a big challenge."

Jace and Vermax weren't the only deaths, as vicious Triarchy leader Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorne) meets her end with a blade in the throat from Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim).

How will Rhaenyra react to losing her other beloved son? Not well! The daughter of the late King Viserys I Targaryen has never been particularly cruel or vengeful, but that all goes out the window when she learns of Jace's death.

The third season debuted a new opening credits sequence, which you can check out below.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 3 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

Season 3 directors include Loni Peristere (episodes 1,6), Clare Kilner (episodes 2,3,4), Nina Lopez-Corrado (episodes 5,7), and Andrij Parekh (episode 8).

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 6/22/2026, 2:07 PM
Was a good episode...the score was well tempered aswell..not sure if its me, but it felt different (in a good way) this time around.

I heard there was some big changes from the source for this episode though, can any one shed some light without me having to look it up?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/22/2026, 2:08 PM
glad they killed that ugly phucking fella with the d1c
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TREE24K
TREE24K - 6/22/2026, 2:40 PM
I loved it. The naval battle was awesome and would have made for a great season finale.
rebellion
rebellion - 6/22/2026, 2:40 PM
A fantastic episode. i actually like how they merged nettles into rhaenas story because grrm has a problem with introducing chracters and then just forgetting about them. cant wait for the next one.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/22/2026, 3:02 PM
Great premiere.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/22/2026, 3:09 PM
Pour one out for Jace "the Face".

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