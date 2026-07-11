A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Star Dexter Sol Ansell Shares Hilarious Reaction To Emmy Nods

Following a critically acclaimed first season, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has injected new life into HBO's Game of Thrones franchise. And it couldn't have arrived at a better time, as House of the Dragon looks to wrap up after its fourth season, leaving Seven Kingdoms poised to become the IP's flagship title for years to come.

The Ira Parker and George R. R. Martin-created Game of Thrones prequel premiered this past January for a 6-episode run that concluded in late-February.

The show's momentum continued this past Wednesday when nominations for the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled, earning A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms several nods.

Among those celebrating the news was Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays Aegon "Egg" Targaryen. The young actor appeared to be at summer school or camp when the nominations were announced, and his priceless reaction was captured on video.

The show secured 9 total Emmy nominations, including:

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Production Design

Outstanding Cinematography

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Outstanding Music Composition

Outstanding Sound Editing

Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Stunt Performance

While nine nominations is nothing to sneeze at, critics and fans of the show widely consider the lack of acting nominations for the cast to be one of the biggest snubs of the 2026 Emmy nominations. However, despite the missing acting nods, the cast has remained entirely positive, as best evidenced by Ansell's social media post.

The six-episode first season premiered on January 18 on HBO Max at 10 pm ET/PT.

Looking to the future, there are two additional novellas to adapt for future seasons which include 2003's The Sworn Sword and 2010's The Mystery Knight.

The show is led by Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

George R.R. Martin previously stated, "Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible...It’s as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredible reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

The American HBO fantasy drama stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Prince Aegon Targaryen, Finn Bennett as Prince Aerion "Brightflame" Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Bertie Carvel as Prince Baelor "Breakspear" Targaryen, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon aka the Laughing Storm, and Sam Spruell as Prince Maekar Targaryen.

HBO first announced the spinoff in January 2021 and, after several years of pre-production, finalized the cast in April 2024. Filming commenced on the six-episode first season in June 2024 and wrapped in September 2024.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."