HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: The Dance Begins In First Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Fire to Fire. Blood for Blood.

HBO has finally released the first teaser trailer for the second season of its acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, which debuted earlier today during CCXP.

Season 1 concluded with the death of Queen Rhaenyra's beloved son Lucerys Velaryon at the hands (and jaws) of Prince Aemond and his dragon Vhagar, and from the looks of things, the distraught Rhaenyra is going to waste little time in seeking vengeance when season 2 gets underway.

This first footage shows both sides preparing for battle, as Rhaenyra abandons all attempts to reconcile with her former friend, "Queen" Alicent Hightower. We can expect plenty of bloodshed and heavy losses on both sides, as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen warns, "there is no war as hateful to the gods, as a war between kin, and no war so bloody as a war between dragons."

The promo ends with a shot of the mighty Vhagar taking flight.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 2 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast members include Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

New recruits are Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne, Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower and Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong.

The directors for the new season are Alan Taylor (Episodes 1 & 4), Clare Kilner (Episodes 2 & 5), Geeta Patel (Episodes 3 & 8), Andrij Parekh (Episode 6), and Loni Peristere (Episode 7).

An exact season 2 premiere date has yet to be announced, but House of the Dragon will return for its second season next summer.