James Gunn Discusses GAME OF THRONES Being The DCU's True Inspiration, Not Marvel

Marvel and DC Comics may both reign supreme in the superhero world, but their core storytelling philosophies set them apart.

DC characters are typically portrayed as mythic figures, iconic, near-divine beings who embody grand ideals like justice, truth, and hope. These heroes often serve as aspirational symbols, showing humanity what it might one day become.

Marvel, on the other hand, focuses on characters who are fundamentally human first- flawed, relatable individuals who happen to possess extraordinary powers. Rather than distant icons, Marvel’s heroes face everyday challenges like financial struggles, discrimination, and relationship problems, making their stories more grounded and emotionally resonant.

This difference should extend to the film universes for the respective comic book publishers and despite turning into a household name thanks to his work at Marvel Studios on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, James Gunn has confirmed that he rightfully didn't use the MCU as a template for the DCU.

Instead, he used HBO's Game of Thrones and Star Wars (the latter of which quite literally as Superman reportedly begins with a Star Wars-esque opening crawl).

Speaking to Omelete, Gunn stated, "Game of Thrones, not just the show but the books, is what we’re using as a reference for the DCU. The DCU is not the MCU. The MCU is kind of our world. It has New York, it has this city or that city, with superheroes in the middle. The DCU is a different universe. Slightly different, slightly transformed.”

He continued, "At the same time, I also draw a lot of inspiration from Star Wars, Game of Thrones and other things that tell different stories within the same continuity. It’s not about telling just one story."

Game of Thrones built its reputation on weaving a complex web of separate storylines rather than following a single, unified narrative.

Characters were often scattered across different continents, each with their own goals, conflicts, and alliances.

These branching plotlines developed independently for much of the series, occasionally intersecting or converging only after many seasons, creating a sprawling, multifaceted tale rather than a tightly focused main storyline.

Based on Gunn’s remarks, the DCU appears to be following a structure similar to how comic books operate. Each film will likely stand on its own, reflecting a specific hero’s individual storyline or "run," while still existing within a shared universe.

Over time, these standalone narratives may gradually converge, culminating in larger, interconnected crossover events, much like major comic book arcs that unite multiple titles under one main event or...crisis.