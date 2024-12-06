GAME OF THRONES Author George R.R. Martin Admits That He May Never Finish THE WINDS OF WINTER

A Song of Ice and Fire readers have been (im)patiently waiting for the next book in the series since A Dance with Dragons hit shelves all the way back in 2011, and author George R.R. Martin has now shared a disappointing update on his progress.

Despite claiming to be "three quarters of the way done" with the story back in 2022 during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Martin has now acknowledged the length of time he's been working on the novel, while admitting that fans might be right to wonder if he'll ever be able to finish it.

While speaking to THR, Martin expressed doubt that he'll be able to complete the next entry in the series for the first time.

"Unfortunately, I am 13 years late," he said. "Every time I say that, I'm [like], 'How could I be 13 years late?' I don't know, it happens a day at a time. But that’s still a priority. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They're saying] 'Oh, he'll never be finished.' Maybe they're right. I don't know. I'm alive right now! I seem pretty vital!"

Martin is constantly bombarded by fans wondering when they can expect to delve back into the fantasy saga, and while this is obviously not a positive sign that he is at least approaching the finish line with an end in sight, at least it sounds like he hasn't completely given up.

Even if he does manage to finish The Winds of Winter, is there any hope that he'll be able to complete the saga with A Dream of Spring?

The writer also signed off with a small crumb of optimism by noting that he will never retire, as he's "not a golfer."

Martin has shared several excerpts from the novel over the years which focus on various different characters, but nothing too revealing. While these final two books are expected to mirror the later seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones to a degree, the author has previously confirmed that there will be some significant differences - especially when it comes to the ending.

Will Bran Stark still end up on the Iron Throne? Will Jon Snow kill Daenerys after she breaks bad and burns an entire city to ashes? We'd bank on at least one major change to the conclusion of the show, but we'll just have to wait and see (or not).

What do you make of Martin's comments? Are you still looking forward to The Winds of Winter, or has anticipation simply faded over the years? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.