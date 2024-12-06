GAME OF THRONES Author George R.R. Martin Admits That He May Never Finish THE WINDS OF WINTER

George R.R. Martin has shared a disappointing update on his progress on the penultimate novel in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga, The Winds of Winter...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 06, 2024 11:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: Via SFF Gazette

A Song of Ice and Fire readers have been (im)patiently waiting for the next book in the series since A Dance with Dragons hit shelves all the way back in 2011, and author George R.R. Martin has now shared a disappointing update on his progress.

Despite claiming to be "three quarters of the way done" with the story back in 2022 during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Martin has now acknowledged the length of time he's been working on the novel, while admitting that fans might be right to wonder if he'll ever be able to finish it.

While speaking to THR, Martin expressed doubt that he'll be able to complete the next entry in the series for the first time.

"Unfortunately, I am 13 years late," he said. "Every time I say that, I'm [like], 'How could I be 13 years late?' I don't know, it happens a day at a time. But that’s still a priority. A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me. [They're saying] 'Oh, he'll never be finished.' Maybe they're right. I don't know. I'm alive right now! I seem pretty vital!"

Martin is constantly bombarded by fans wondering when they can expect to delve back into the fantasy saga, and while this is obviously not a positive sign that he is at least approaching the finish line with an end in sight, at least it sounds like he hasn't completely given up.

Even if he does manage to finish The Winds of Winter, is there any hope that he'll be able to complete the saga with A Dream of Spring?

The writer also signed off with a small crumb of optimism by noting that he will never retire, as he's "not a golfer."

Martin has shared several excerpts from the novel over the years which focus on various different characters, but nothing too revealing. While these final two books are expected to mirror the later seasons of HBO's Game of Thrones to a degree, the author has previously confirmed that there will be some significant differences - especially when it comes to the ending.

Will Bran Stark still end up on the Iron Throne? Will Jon Snow kill Daenerys after she breaks bad and burns an entire city to ashes? We'd bank on at least one major change to the conclusion of the show, but we'll just have to wait and see (or not).

What do you make of Martin's comments? Are you still looking forward to The Winds of Winter, or has anticipation simply faded over the years? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/6/2024, 11:42 AM
Although I personally liked seasons 7 & 8, I can't help but wonder if the reception to those seasons have played a role in discouraging him from continuing the books.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/6/2024, 11:46 AM
@TheJok3r - I have thought that too. I also don’t dislike those later seasons. I can agree that there was a rushed feel to them, and it could have been better, there were still some of my favorite moments from the series in there. I didn’t have a problem with Danerys good bad at all. I expected it.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 12/6/2024, 11:47 AM
@Shivermetimbers - *going bad…
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/6/2024, 12:04 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Same.
Knightstar
Knightstar - 12/6/2024, 11:49 AM
He's cool with all the money WB/HBO gave him to allow D&D to bastardize/girl boss the last 3 seasons of Game of Thrones in to oblivion...
Pampero
Pampero - 12/6/2024, 11:50 AM
If he can't do it, he could use ChatGPT to complete the novel. In just one day, it could be ready.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/6/2024, 11:51 AM
He doesn't know how to end it now that the TV used a version of his ending and everyone hated it.
Chasekeane
Chasekeane - 12/6/2024, 12:20 PM
@TheVandalore - I reckon endings are always hard, and GOT ending didn't feel earned, because it broke its own pace and laws, but that's not to say the actual story beats were necessarily bad though..?
JayLemle
JayLemle - 12/6/2024, 11:52 AM
At this point, who gives a shit anymore, LOL? If he doesn't care, then why should we?
MrDandy
MrDandy - 12/6/2024, 11:53 AM
Joe Abercrombie meanwhile sitting on the sideline just waiting for his call to come in and finish the novels.

Btw, unpopular opinion, but the First Law series is significantly better than Game of Thrones. mainly because it was actually finished and he moved onto other stories set in the world.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 12/6/2024, 11:54 AM

Sometimes when people get fabulously rich, they just sink into being fat and lazy.

Exactly like me except for the fabulously rich part.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 12/6/2024, 11:55 AM
User Comment Image

Comes as no surprise
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/6/2024, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 12/6/2024, 12:14 PM
I like the idea of him leaving it blank but I also curious how he brings it to an end.
SATW42
SATW42 - 12/6/2024, 12:28 PM
at this point he needs to just give detailed story points to a writer he trusts and tell them to finish it, but after he's gone so he doesn't have to watch the reaction like he did with the show.

I honestly don't even think he gives a shit anymore and it's just an albatross hanging over him.

