AGATHA ALL ALONG D23 Trailer And Poster Take Agatha Harkness And Her Coven Down The Witches' Road

AGATHA ALL ALONG D23 Trailer And Poster Take Agatha Harkness And Her Coven Down The Witches' Road

Marvel Studios has officially released a new trailer for Agatha All Along and it takes Agatha Harkness and her coven down the Witches' Road for the wackiest, spookiest MCU adventure to date. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 10, 2024 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel Studios only (officially) released one trailer at D23 and you can get a new look at Agatha All Along right here! In this spooky new teaser, Agatha Harkness and her coven head down the Witches' Road together and unleash chaos along the way. 

The footage is accompanied by one of the songs which will be featured in the Disney+ series and there's lots of hellish imagery which feels very much in line with what we saw in Werewolf by Night not too long ago.

Overall, Agatha All Along looks like a worthy successor to WandaVision and, with "Teen" almost certainly Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, we expect the show to have major consequences for the wider MCU as we head into the next Avengers movies.

While much of this series remains a mystery to us, all signs point to Agatha being redeemed as an anti-hero in the MCU similar to her comic book counterpart. Then again, who knows if she can really be trusted?

"We’ve seen [Agatha] with all her bravado and crazy confidence," Kathryn Hahn recently explained. "So much of Agatha is performance. It was exciting to get to the kernel under the sass and sarcasm and taking pleasure in other people’s pain. There’s something broken under that, big-time."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Agatha All Along below.

In the series, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

Agatha All Along stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

Agatha All Along premieres on September 18 at 6pm PT/9pm ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Witches' Road Song Revealed Along With Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Costume
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG: New "Witches' Road" Song Revealed Along With Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal Costume
AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Stills Reveal First Look At Aubrey Plaza In Her Green Witch Costume
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Stills Reveal First Look At Aubrey Plaza In Her Green Witch Costume
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/10/2024, 3:16 AM
Ngl , I think that looks fun!!.

It honestly seems like one of Marvels most unique projects imo which is fitting coming off of WV.

Also “Teen” is definitely Billy , look at his clothes at one point in the trailer…

User Comment Image

That song is catchy AF too!!.
TheUnworthyThor
TheUnworthyThor - 8/10/2024, 3:29 AM
I love that this show exists and can explore the lore of witchcraft within the MCU before Scarlet Witch’s probable return. Looks like tons of fun.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/10/2024, 3:44 AM
Man this will make a gazillion views jus like Ms Marvel and She Hulk....Feige you absolute madman MARVEL IS BACK BABY!

NOw just make sure the after credits is Jonathan Majors slaping Agatha for magically holding his cellphinee
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 8/10/2024, 3:49 AM
I gotta say I’m loving what I’m seeing 🤷‍♂️

I hope Wanda is teased at the end.

But I do like the theory that she might be with Robert Downey’s Victor Von Doom in another reality, basically almost marrying her just like the comics lol
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 8/10/2024, 3:57 AM
Looks good to me. I’m 100% intrigued. Let Kathryn and Aubrey get weird

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder