AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Spotlights Aubrey Plaza As "Rio Vidal" - Possible SPOILERS

AGATHA ALL ALONG Featurette Spotlights Aubrey Plaza As &quot;Rio Vidal&quot; - Possible SPOILERS

Ahead of the show's premiere next week, Marvel Studios has released a new featurette for Agatha All Along spotlighting Aubrey Plaza as the mysterious Green Witch, Rio Vidal...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 14, 2024 04:09 PM EST
We're now just a few days away from the premiere of Agatha All Along, and this latest teaser for the Disney+ WandaVision spin-off focuses on one of the most mysterious new additions to the MCU in quite a while, Rio Vidal (Aubrey Plaza).

All we know about this character is that she is a powerful Green Witch, and an ex of Agatha Harkness - but there might just be a lot more to her.

Possible spoilers follow.

Since Rio Vidal is not a character from the comics, there's been a lot of speculation that Plaza will actually turn out to playing someone a little more familiar (no pun). We have heard that this is indeed the case, and several different names have been circling the rumor mill, including Enchantress, Morgan le Fay, a gender-switched Nicholas Scratch, Lady Death, and even Mephisto himself.

Check out "Rio" in action in the promo at the link below, and let us know what you think.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/14/2024, 4:17 PM
she was good in legion season 1 but shes not enough for me to watch this shit
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 9/14/2024, 4:27 PM
@harryba11zack - agreed
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 4:42 PM
She’s the character I’m most intrigued by tbh…

The MCU has done original characters before and Rio could indeed just be that but given that she is a “Green Witch” which seems to be a concept created for the show and also features the Witches Road which I don’t think was introduced until James Robinson’s recent run on SW , I wonder if she’s this universe’s version of Dian who is The Emerald Warlock?.

Anyway regardless if she is an OC or not , she seems fun and Aubrey Plaza looks to be bringing her signature energy to the role which is cool!!.

