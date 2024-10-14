AGATHA ALL ALONG Midseason Trailer And Poster Reveal Billy's Origin Story And Hypes Up Remaining Episodes

Marvel Television has released the midseason trailer and poster for Agatha All Along featuring Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff as he's confronted by Agatha Harkness! We also have new insights into his origin...

By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Comic book fans have known from the start that Joe Locke's Teen was likely Billy Maximoff/Wiccan, and his true identity was finally revealed in last week's fifth episode of Agatha All Along, "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power."

Revealing that he secretly has powers, Billy seemingly killed Agatha Harkness, Lilia Calderu, and Jennifer Hale after Alice Wu-Gulliver's death at the hands of the title character.

However, in this newly released midseason trailer, we see that Agatha manages to survive after rising from the ground to ask, "What does Billy Maximoff want at the end of the Road?"

If we had to hazard a guess, it's probably his mother, Wanda! The Scarlet Witch seemingly died at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Billy is bound to have some questions for her...including the location of his father, Vision, and brother, Tommy, we'd bet. 

The sneak peek also offers some insights into Billy's origin story as we see him and his mother's car crash outside the Hex. Chances are that boy died, allowing Billy's soul to enter his body as the Hex around Westview was lowered. What that means for Tommy/Speed is hard to say.

Wanda can't have known about him, though, or she'd have never gone on that rampage through the Multiverse.  

We also have a new poster for Agatha All Along showcasing Wiccan with a piece of imagery harkening back to a poster for the Doctor Strange sequel featuring Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Like mother, like son, eh? 

Check out that and the midseason trailer below. 

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road. 

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer, who is also the head writer and directed three episodes. Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Monteiro each direct three episodes of the original live-action series.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+. 

bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/14/2024, 10:39 AM
Lmao this tween American Horror Story show is so great! It's the best thing since sliced bread!


Not, mid ass content..
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 10:44 AM
I mean, first this namedrop...
User Comment Image

...then this tease...
User Comment Image
User Comment Image

...and now this choice of words again?
User Comment Image

I mean, how can one not be reminded of this?
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 10:45 AM
@DrReedRichards - lol , I get yah

However I’m not getting Mephisto’ed again so I’m reserving judgement and speculation on that
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 11:08 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I know, I'm kinda dreading falling into the trap of speculations again, but I can't help it. That's where all the fun is! 😅
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 11:09 AM
@DrReedRichards - that’s true

Rather have that then a lot of the toxicity on this site.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 10/14/2024, 11:10 AM
@DrReedRichards - theyve teased us before with lots of hints and drops with no payoff... whose to say they will this time?? as much as id love it, but... ya know? with that said, i am Very much enjoying this show no one asked for
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 10/14/2024, 11:11 AM
@MotherGooseUPus -

"I am Very much enjoying this show no one asked for."

Ditto.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 10:44 AM
Looks so good!!.

Going by that footage , definitely seems like they are going with the soul storyline for the kids…

Perhaps Billy Kaplan dies in that car accident and Billy Maximoff takes over his body?.

Also “Rio’s” line of “ at the end , all roads lead to me” is such a great line for her given her likely true identity which has been hinted at throughout.

Anyway , I have liked the show so far so looking forward to seeing how the remaining 4 turn out!!.

User Comment Image
gmit92
gmit92 - 10/14/2024, 11:03 AM
I WAS RIGHT?!?!?!

I said after episode 1 aired that the Car Crash mentioned by Rio/Agatha in the "Mare of Easttown" thing with (2 passengers in front, and a bloody corpse in the backseat) was 2 parents: Jeff and Rebecca Kaplan, and their son Billy Kaplan dying in the backseat where Billy Maximoff merges with his soul...

And then in episode 3 when he said a lot happened for him at 13 I went "that's three years before now...aka right when Wandavision ended, so the car crash happened during the hex"

Plus the other hints (he's hit by Sharon Davis' car, he's thrown through glass in the recording studio, etc) seemed to be leaning car accident.

But I've seen NO ONE else saying it!! I can't believe I got that, damn. I'm buying myself ice cream tonight :P
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 11:09 AM
@gmit92 - damn , I forgot about the car accident thing from Ep 1 so good catch man

The accident with Agatha and him being thrown through glass seems unintentional to me but you could be right.

I kinda want to watch through once the show ends ( and hopefully it’s done well)in one go to see what else I might have missed.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/14/2024, 11:23 AM
"Billy seemingly killed Agatha Harkness"

Why is that even a thing? I really don't see them killing of their protagonist halfway through the show named after her.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/14/2024, 11:34 AM
I just don't understand why they're giving him a crown like Scarlet Witch when he's not her. Just give him the freaking headband, man. 😭
TheIronDuck
TheIronDuck - 10/14/2024, 11:41 AM
@RitoRevolto - he has deeper lore that justifies the tiara.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/14/2024, 11:51 AM
@RitoRevolto - Probably as a visual queue to viewers about the identity of his mother, I guess?
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/14/2024, 11:53 AM
@Clintthahamster - Do viewers really need their hands held that much?
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 10/14/2024, 12:00 PM
@RitoRevolto - Viewers that don't check in on message boards and youtube recaps every day? Maybe?
MikeyL
MikeyL - 10/14/2024, 11:38 AM
How can your own article released just before this put a spoiler over Billy’s name, but this article title doesn’t and shows him in a crown which makes it obvious who he is?

It’s the worst kept secret, sure, but it’s still a spoiler
cubrn
cubrn - 10/14/2024, 12:02 PM
@MikeyL - Because Josh doesn't care about your feeling. He only cares about clicks.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/14/2024, 11:39 AM
At least it's not multiverse nonsense, but it still irks me that Billy would have a "soul" that could take over another body, a dead one no less.

I guess I just view what happened in wandavision as like, Wanda created, essentially, computer programs. And then when the computer was destroyed, everything on it was wiped as well. Even if she could create souls, it feels like a cheat to have them still exist once the hex was lifted.

I know it wouldn't have been popular, but retconning the character to be Agatha's son at least makes sense.
SATW42
SATW42 - 10/14/2024, 11:39 AM
Just to be clear, freaking loving this show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2024, 11:41 AM
@SATW42 - I never expected it to be Multiverse nonsense but I guess this moreso makes the most sense otherwise

They definitely wanted you to think he was Agatha’s son in Nicholas like she thought but it always seemed inevitable he would be Billy
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 10/14/2024, 11:43 AM
@SATW42 - Unless they give an explanation on the "soul" a la what happened in the comics, yeah, I'm confused by what they're doing show-wise.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/14/2024, 12:25 PM
@SATW42 - One of the version of the source story, after the more heavily Mephisto connected one, was that the twins were lost souls given form by Wanda. In effect SW just created a vessel for the souls to inhabbit and once those bodies ceased to be found a new vessel (all be it effectively travelling into the past to be reincarnated).

The other, first retcon after the twins were first created is that they were both fragments of Mephisto but that was always less likely and as mentioned a later retcon was that was a lie by the demonic being and he simply used lost souls as part of a long con to manipulate Wanda to his ends.

I get the issues some will have with whatever way they went, it is why they retconned more than once due to issues some had with the idea a Witch could create kids purely with magic and the whole questions it posed related to if they had souls or not.

IF they are doing the Billy Kaplan died in the accident at the moment Billy Maximoff ceased to be thus setting up a way to bring in Wiccan (by possessing/healing a dead body) feel putting aside metaphysical questions it makes it easier to sell than any of the original source methods but no option is beyond critique one way or another.
marvel72
marvel72 - 10/14/2024, 12:12 PM
He looks very masculine in that image.

User Comment Image

